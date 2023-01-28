I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside

Kountry Folks Chicken Photo by Kountry Folks Facebook Page

The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants.

As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.

The Restaurant

Kountry Folks restaurant is an independent family-owned diner serving down-home cooking for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu is diverse, from burgers and sandwiches, ribs, chicken, steaks, and seafood.

Kountry Folks Menu Item Photo by Kountry Folks Facebook Page

Seafood Bisque Soup Photo by Kountry Folks Facebook Page

Lunch side dishes available include french-fries, mesquite seasoned fries, chili cheese fries or California fries. Cole slaw, sweet potato fries, fried zucchini corn puppies, fried pickles.

California Fries Photo by Kountry Folks Facebook Page

Dinner sides include mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, rice pilaf, fries, corn-on-the-cob, collard greens, sautéed green beans, steamed fresh veggies, mac & cheese, fried okra, baked beans, or baked potato. Soup and salads can be added along with your choice of cornbread muffin, garlic bread, or buttermilk biscuits.

The Brunch Experience

Kountry Folks Diner Photo by Kountry Folks Facebook page

We dined on a Saturday in the early afternoon. The restaurant was busy, however, counter seating was open and we were able to sit right away. Our server Esmeralda greeted us quickly and remained attentive.

Breakfast consisted of a waffle, french toast, potatoes and eggs. Kountry Folks is known for its fried chicken and it did not disappoint. You can request either tenders, a breast, wings or thighs. Everything was cooked well, crisp and served hot.

Breakfast Plate Photo by Lashaun Turner

Waffle Photo by Lashaun Turner

I also tasted a sampler of chicken wings, bacon cheddar tater tots and onion rings. The onion rings were especially sweet and delicious.

Sampler Photo by Lashaun Turner

Impression and EATER score

EATER scale -

EATABLE- How does it taste?

APPEARANCE- Does it look appetizing?

TEXTURE- Is it cooked how requested or as expected?

EXECUTION-Did the dish (meal) come together? Does the dish showcase creative development? Degree of difficulty etc?

RECOMMEND

The overall Eater score is 9/10 and I would definitely recommend Kountry Folks Restaurant. I enjoyed every single bite of the meal and it was a phenomenal experience. Top notch food, friendly atmosphere, and wait staff. Lots of variety on the menu.

The eatery is located at 3653 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA 92505. The entrance off of Diana street.

The I.E Soul Food Tour with Lashaun Turner, spotlights Restaurants that specialize in Southern Soul Food. I also share local dining experiences encompassing all types of cuisine. Please reach out if you would like a visit to your establishment. Twitter/IG @MsLashaunTurner

