Pieology versus Shakey's pizza, which one is better?

Pieology Pizza--: Lashaun Turner--:

Thought it would be fun to compare my favorite pizza place Shakey’s to a newer chain, Pieology.

When looking at the online ratings for both, they are similar, with 4 stars out of 5, for each.

Pieology in Perris--:: Lashaun Turner--:

Similar to their competitors, Pieology offers individual, artisan style pizzas, which are baked in a high-temperature open-flame oven. Customers begin by choosing which of the ingredients they'd like on their pizza pie. As customers work their way down the service line, staff assemble a pizza based on customer instructions. When they arrive at the end of the line, their custom-built pizza is ready to be cooked.-Wiki

Shakey’s has always been my go to pizza place for decades. My tastebuds prefer their particular brand of sauce and thin crust over others like Pizza Hut, Dominos etc.

Shakeys Pizza--:: Lashaun Turner--:

For over six decades, Shakey’s has been serving its original thin crust pizza, crispy fried chicken, craveable Mojo Potatoes and its popular beers on tap in a fun, relaxed atmosphere that attracts customers for a variety of occasions.-Shakeys

The Pieology Experience

My pie was created on thin crust with garlic herb butter spread, half red sauce and half alfredo. Mozzarella cheese and oregano on both.

Pieology Pizza--: Lashaun Turner--:

On the red side I had pepperoni and pineapple, and on the other, I had western BBQ style with chicken & red onions.

Both sides of the pizza were delicious, and the crust was superb. The texture was light and crisp and it held the topping well.

The ingredients were fresh, the pepperoni aromatic and flavorful. The chicken was well done and topped with a very flavorful BBQ sauce.

Toppings at Pieology--: Lashaun Turner--:

Here is what I didn’t know going into it, you can get as many toppings as you like for one low price.

I was thoroughly and pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed all of it. I saved a few pieces and warmed them up in the oven and it was still excellent the next day!

Who has the best pizza?

It is really hard to call this one. Pieology was excellent all the way around. Shakey's is a fun place with good pizza. But, in a head to head matchup I'd have to give it to Pieology.

Pieology's build your own selections are more plentiful as compared to Shakeys. The variety of crusts, sauces and ingredients beats the offerings at Shakey's. The pizza tastes really good and the price isn't exorbitant .

If you have not tried Pieology yet, I highly recommend you do!

Pieology vs. Shakeys? what's your opinion? Leave comments below.

The I.E Soul Food Tour with Lashaun Turner, spotlights Restaurants that specialize in Southern Soul Food. I also share local dining experiences encompassing all types of cuisine.

Check out more local restaurant experiences:

Sharon’s Creole Kitchen |Old Market Grill | Flaming Grill | Smokey Canyon BBQ |

Corky's Kitchen & Bakery| Texas Roadhouse | Hotlanta Wings and Things | Sunday Dinners Soul Food

| Slap Yo Momma BBQ |AJ's Fish Market |HoBo's BBQ | Gram's Mission BBQ | Urban Craft Eatery