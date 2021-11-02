'National Sandwich Day' 11/03/2021: Old Market Grill in Wildomar

Sandwich--: Pexels.com::_

November 3rd, is ‘National Sandwich Day’. Today I thought it appropriate to seek out and try something new to commemorate and pay homage to one of the greatest food inventions- the sandwich.

History of National Sandwich Day

November 3 is also the birthday of John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich. This 18th century English noble wanted to eat his meal with one hand during a 24-hour gambling event, so he instructed his servants to serve him his lunchmeat between two slices of bread. To commemorate the birth of the world's first sandwich-maker, November 3 is now National Sandwich Day! -Punchbowl.com

The Restaurant

Old Market Grill (OMG) is located in Wildomar in the Oak Creek Center at 23937 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar, CA 92595.

The eatery describes itself as a local off-chain “counter-service café with comfortable seating serving wraps, burgers, sandwiches, bowls & salads”.

The restaurant is family owned and operated. The business has been open since 2013. OMG prepares your meal fresh at every order and boasts homemade recipes and locally sourced goods.

The restaurant serves a variety of foods, including cold and hot grilled sandwiches, and burgers.

The Food

I was in the mood for a hot sandwich, so I ordered the ‘California Chicken Melt’.

The ‘California Chicken Melt’ consists of a char-broiled chicken breast with crispy bacon, avocado and melted provolone on grilled parmesan sourdough.

I appreciated the fresh cook to order here, and it was worth the 15–20-minute wait for it. The sandwich was of good quality with a nice sized chicken patty, golden brown charbroiled and well done.

The melted provolone on grilled parmesan sourdough was tasty. The bread could have been a little crisper. A nice amount of bacon and fresh avocado completed the sandwich.

The combo came with fries and a drink. I had ranch dressing on the side.

They also serve several Greek inspired sandwiches, melts and wraps. There are vegetarian options as well. Keep in mind that the wait will be long even in the drive-thru because the food is cooked at order.

If you're in the area and want to try a new sandwich, you might want to stop by OMG. It ranks a 7/10 on our 'EATER' scale.

Deals for ‘National Sandwich Day’

Subway's 'National Sandwich Day' deal is buy one get one 50% off. This deal excludes footlong pros and wraps but is still valid for all other sandwiches.

Jersey Mike's Subs Is Offering $2 Off Regular Subs And other places like Burger King and Carl’s Jr will be offering deals on their burgers.

This has been my personal experience. Have you had an experience at Old Market Grill in Wildomar? Are you celebrating National Sandwich Day? Leave comments below.

The I.E Soul Food Tour with Lashaun Turner, spotlights Restaurants that specialize in Southern Soul Food. I also share local dining experiences encompassing all types of cuisine.

