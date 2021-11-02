Wildomar, CA

'National Sandwich Day' 11/03/2021: Old Market Grill in Wildomar

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjl4A_0ckbAAxI00
Sandwich--:Pexels.com::_

November 3rd, is ‘National Sandwich Day’. Today I thought it appropriate to seek out and try something new to commemorate and pay homage to one of the greatest food inventions- the sandwich.

History of National Sandwich Day

November 3 is also the birthday of John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich. This 18th century English noble wanted to eat his meal with one hand during a 24-hour gambling event, so he instructed his servants to serve him his lunchmeat between two slices of bread. To commemorate the birth of the world's first sandwich-maker, November 3 is now National Sandwich Day! -Punchbowl.com

The Restaurant

Old Market Grill (OMG) is located in Wildomar in the Oak Creek Center at 23937 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar, CA 92595.

The eatery describes itself as a local off-chain “counter-service café with comfortable seating serving wraps, burgers, sandwiches, bowls & salads”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fpy6_0ckbAAxI00
Old Market Grill--:Courtesy of OMG Facebook page-:

The restaurant is family owned and operated. The business has been open since 2013. OMG prepares your meal fresh at every order and boasts homemade recipes and locally sourced goods.

The restaurant serves a variety of foods, including cold and hot grilled sandwiches, and burgers.

The Food

I was in the mood for a hot sandwich, so I ordered the ‘California Chicken Melt’.

The ‘California Chicken Melt’ consists of a char-broiled chicken breast with crispy bacon, avocado and melted provolone on grilled parmesan sourdough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Byiz_0ckbAAxI00
Chicken Melt--:Lashaun Turner--:

I appreciated the fresh cook to order here, and it was worth the 15–20-minute wait for it. The sandwich was of good quality with a nice sized chicken patty, golden brown charbroiled and well done.

The melted provolone on grilled parmesan sourdough was tasty. The bread could have been a little crisper. A nice amount of bacon and fresh avocado completed the sandwich.

The combo came with fries and a drink. I had ranch dressing on the side.

They also serve several Greek inspired sandwiches, melts and wraps. There are vegetarian options as well. Keep in mind that the wait will be long even in the drive-thru because the food is cooked at order.

If you're in the area and want to try a new sandwich, you might want to stop by OMG. It ranks a 7/10 on our 'EATER' scale.

Deals for ‘National Sandwich Day’

Subway's 'National Sandwich Day' deal is buy one get one 50% off. This deal excludes footlong pros and wraps but is still valid for all other sandwiches.

Jersey Mike's Subs Is Offering $2 Off Regular Subs And other places like Burger King and Carl’s Jr will be offering deals on their burgers.

This has been my personal experience. Have you had an experience at Old Market Grill in Wildomar? Are you celebrating National Sandwich Day? Leave comments below.

The I.E Soul Food Tour with Lashaun Turner, spotlights Restaurants that specialize in Southern Soul Food. I also share local dining experiences encompassing all types of cuisine.

Check out more local restaurant experiences:

Flaming Grill

Smokey Canyon BBQ

Corky's Kitchen & Bakery

Hotlanta Wings and Things

Sunday Dinners Soul Food

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR, Viral Content Creator and Reporter covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
1982 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

Moreno Valley, CA

Gunshots ring out near Elm in Moreno Valley: Homicide investigation.

The Riverside County Sheriff department is asking the public for help with any information that would be pertinent to an active homicide investigation in the city of Moreno Valley.

Read full story
6 comments
Riverside County, CA

Fugitive with warrants in Texas & Arkansas arrested in San Jacinto

Mark Anthony McKay Arrest Mug Shot--:Riverside County Sheriff-: Deputies attempted to arrest Mark Anthony McKay, a 34-year-old male, 6’ 3’’ tall and weighing 200 pounds based on several warrants for his arrest, including outstanding warrants from Arkansas and Texas.

Read full story
6 comments
Menifee, CA

Texas Roadhouse known for steaks-but what about the BBQ?

Texas Roadhouse BBQ Ribs--:Courtesy Texas Roadhouse Facebook Page-: Today’s food experience comes from Texas Roadhouse, a full service, casual dining restaurant chain with over 400 restaurants in 48 states and 2 foreign countries.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Temecula Valley Hospital nurse charged with stealing patient's credit card

Isabel Valdez Sheriff Mug Shot--:Riverside County Sheriff. The Riverside Sheriff’s department announce the arrest of a local woman for multiple fraud charges. According to the Sheriff's release of information on Friday, October 29, 2021, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Southwest Station served a fraud related search warrant in the 24000 block of Leafwood Drive in Murrieta.

Read full story
164 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Flaming Grill in Moreno Valley, so-so food and poor customer service.

Usually when I write about a restaurant experience it’s more so about the food. This review, however, is going to focus on how customer service can impact one’s taste buds, in a negative way.

Read full story
5 comments

Rapper 'Fetty Wap' facing life in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs

Six Individuals including rapper/actor Fetty Wap have been arrested for conspiracy to distribute more than 100 Kilograms of controlled substances on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Read full story
4 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Woman arrested for illegal indoor Marijuana grow in Moreno Valley

The Riverside County Sheriff department announced an arrest stemming from an illegal marijuana grow operation in Moreno Valley. According to the release of information, the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station’s ‘Problem Oriented Police Team’ initiated an investigation into an illegal indoor marijuana cultivation operation.

Read full story
8 comments
Riverside, CA

Smokey Canyon BBQ in Riverside: Ribs & sauce are boss! Let's eat.

The latest stop on the 'I.E Soul Food Tour' with Lashaun Turner- is Smokey Canyon BBQ. Smokey Canyon BBQ is family owned and operated by husband and wife, Pam, and Dan Nusser. The restaurant is in the Canyon Crest Town Centre, in Riverside, and has been in business since 2007.

Read full story
3 comments

Sad news: Snoop Dogg's mom Beverly has passed away

Beverly Broadus GreenCourtesy of Beverly Broadus Green FB page. Sad news to report, we have learned west coast legend rapper Snoop Dogg’s mom Beverly, has passed away. Snoop and Beverly--:Courtesy of Beverly's Facebook Page.

Read full story
4 comments
Long Beach, CA

Carnival Miracle aft facing balcony cabin tour & review.

I recently had an opportunity to cruise on the Carnival Miracle for a 4-day cruise in an aft cabin and will be sharing my impression of this cabin class on this ship. But first, let me start with embarkation. This was my 6th cruise and first time in an upgraded type of cabin. I have sailed in interior, ocean view and standard balcony before.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

Armed robber sells loot on 'Offer Up' and gets arrested

A man was robbed at gunpoint after trying to sell an item at a meet up with a buyer. Neftali Sanchez Mug Shot-:Riverside County Sheriff. On October 12, 2021, at 1:44 PM, Moreno Valley Station deputies were contacted regarding an armed robbery that occurred the prior evening on October 11, 2021, at 10:00 PM, in the 25000 block of Santiago Drive, Moreno Valley.

Read full story
36 comments
Perris, CA

Corky's Kitchen & Bakery in Perris: 'I.E Soul Food Tour'.

Corky’s is a local chain, casual setting restaurant, serving breakfast all day, lunch, and dinner menu items of classic American fare, along with homemade pies. The restaurant is located in the City of Perris at 3150 Case Rd Unit L. Corky’s is open for dine in from the hours of 7am to 9pm.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Gram's Mission BBQ in Riverside, a hit and a miss!

The I.E Soul Food Tour made a stop at Gram's Mission BBQ Restaurant in Riverside, Sunday, October 10, 2021. Gram’s is billed as an informal restaurant serving Southern-style BBQ dishes, Cajun cuisine & fried fish. Gram’s specialty is its award-winning BBQ.

Read full story
13 comments
Riverside, CA

'Hotlanta Wings and Things' in Riverside. 'I.E Soul Food Tour' experience.

'Hotlanta Wings and Things' is a small local restaurant specializing in a variety of wing flavors along with authentic traditional soul food dishes, barbeque, and seafood. Operating for over two decades in this location, 'Hotlanta Wings and Things' has proven itself a stand out among similar types of eateries in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

Cruise ship mandates affecting the experience, is it safe to cruise Fall 2021? It depends...

Carnival Panorama in Puerto Vallarta--:Lashaun Turner--: If prior to Covid-19 you were an avid cruiser or were thinking about taking your first cruise, you may be once again dreaming of hitting the high seas but wondering if it is safe.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 Delicious Mediterranean Restaurants to try in LA

Mediterranean food--:Lashaun Turner-Food-Lifestyle-Travel Writer--: Mediterranean food encompasses a wide variety of cultures with distinct flavor profiles and cuisines. The region is vast and encompasses over 20 countries that border the Mediterranean Sea.

Read full story

Pork ribs, chipotle chicken, pumpkin enchiladas. Carnival cruise food review.

Since I’m on a 7-day Mexican Riviera cruise I thought I would share some of the dining experiences with my readers who follow my food stories. Eating is a big part of the cruise experience. For the most part, your meals are included in the price of the cruise ticket, except for specialty restaurants.

Read full story
Culver City, CA

Is Sizzler still the best salad bar in town? $30 lunch!

Sizzler still has a great Salad Bar, no doubt. Maybe, even the best really. I can’t think of too many competitors out here right now who have been in the genre of fresh buffet style salad if you will, for as long as Sizzler has.

Read full story
1 comments

Cruise news: Carnival Panorama propulsion issue affecting Mexican Riviera itinerary

Carnival Panorama--:Carnival Cruise Line FaceBook Page. The giant cruise ship is said to be suffering from a propulsion problem that will impact its upcoming itinerary. Passengers set to embark on a 7-day Mexican Riviera cruise this coming weekend October 2, 2021, were notified via email that the Panorama is having technical difficulty.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy