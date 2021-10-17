Corky's Kitchen & Bakery in Perris: 'I.E Soul Food Tour'.

Corkys Quesadilla--: Lashaun Turner--:

The Restaurant

Corky’s is a local chain, casual setting restaurant, serving breakfast all day, lunch, and dinner menu items of classic American fare, along with homemade pies.

The restaurant is located in the City of Perris at 3150 Case Rd Unit L. Corky’s is open for dine in from the hours of 7am to 9pm.

The Experience

I was seated promptly. The restaurant is spacious with numerous tables and booths. It appeared clean and well maintained.

Inside Corky's--: Lashaun Turner--:

The person who seated me was not so welcoming, and once seated, a young lady came and placed silverware on the table, she didn’t even speak.

Our waitress Christy was excellent. Very friendly and attentive. Christy even gave me a “tour” of the menu and told me a little about the history of the company.

Christy pointed out the restaurant is best known for its home-cooking style and generous portion sizes.

The Food

I ordered chili cheese fries, raspberry stuffed French toast, and a breakfast quesadilla that had scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, & cheese.

I also ordered Decaf coffee with French vanilla creamer. I had to mention the coffee because it was freshly brewed, aromatic, and very satisfying.

The chili cheese fries came with large cut potato wedges and homemade chili. The fries were a bit undercooked inside ( some may like that texture but it's not my preference to have hard bits in French fries). I gave it an EATER score of 8/10.

Chili Fries-: Lashaun Turner--:

The breakfast quesadilla was large and satisfying. It tasted how you would expect and gets an EATER score of 8/10.

Breakfast quesadilla-: Lashaun Turner--:

Additionally Corky's makes their own brands of Ketchup and I thought they were very good with the quesadilla.

Corky's Ketchup--; Lashaun Turner--:

The French toast was okay although it didn’t look like the menu description.

There was some raspberry type spread in it but not a fresh compote as the menu image showed. It received a score of 7/10.

french toast as advertised and as served Lashaun Turner--:

Impression

Overall, I would recommend these dishes. The prices are fair for the portion sizes. The menu has a good variety of food & bakery choices.

I.E Soul Food Tour

The I.E Soul Food Tour with Lashaun Turner spotlights restaurants that specialize in Southern Soul Food. I also share local dining experiences encompassing all types of cuisine and rank them according to its EATER number (Eatable-Appearance-Texture-Execution-Recommendation) from 1-10.

Check out more local restaurant experiences:

Hotlanta Wings and Things

Gram's Mission BBQ Restaurant

Sunday Dinners Soul Food

Slap Yo Momma BBQ & Soulfood

AJ's Fish Market