New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history

Jake Cappuccino

Photo by(Public domain)

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.

First indoor amusement park in New York state opens in Brooklyn

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Abdul Ghani covers a mix of topics but always makes room for interesting local fare. This week, he covered the opening of Urban Air Adventure Park in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, the first indoor park of its kind in New York. Early reports suggest New Yorkers, especially those with kids, are loving it.

Times Square New Year's Eve revelers who stood in the rain since 9 a.m. to watch ball drop

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributors James and Karla always have great videos because they're always hitting the streets of NYC. This week, they made time to visit Times Square long before the new year's ball dropped to check in with that rare breed of New Yorker who wants to be in the front row.

Milkbar: The Dessert Shop

Why I love this: If you've been with me for a few weeks now, you know I love NewsBreak Contributor Kels Acosta. He consistently makes time for fun, engaging local food reviews and if you're not always feeling the food he covers, you'll always enjoy his vibes. Join Kels this week as he heads to the Milk Bar at 561 Columbus Ave on the Upper West Side for some tantalizing desserts.

White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Raj Guleria doesn't always cover lifestyle content but when he does, he's usually tackling new restaurants. If you love Greek and Turkish food, he's got the details on the newly opened White Olive restaurant in Midtown as well as Pure Grit BBQ, a vegan barbecue restaurant in the Flatiron, which recently opened at Barclays Center for games and concerts.

125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Welcome2TheBronx typically covers more hard news but made room this week for a cool piece of history: On Jan. 1, 1898, the five boroughs joined together to become the modern NYC as we know it. At the time, the unification made NYC the largest city in the country and the second-largest city in the world.

