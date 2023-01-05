White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.

Photo by Denys Gromov

The Midnight Theater has a new eating option; vegan BBQ is coming to the Barclays Center; and there's more food news.

White Olive



Michael Karim Sopariwalla and Amin, active restaurateurs in Staten Island and elsewhere, have teamed up for the first time to launch this Mediterranean restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, featuring flavors of Greece and Turkey. The two had the idea while touring the area. As a result, the dining area is very small, with largely high-top tables and creamy leather-upholstered chairs that share space with the bar. (An L-shaped expansion adds more tables for a total of 80 seats.)

Pale wood and light, deeply textured Turkish volcanic stone cover the walls, while woven Turkish runners cover the tablecloths. Hasan Karci, the Turkish chef, formerly worked at the Ritz-Carltons in Istanbul and Palm Beach. Tzatziki, keftedes (meatballs), baked shrimp saganaki, and lemon potatoes, are all part of the Greek menu (branzino). Turkish dishes include pachanga pastry with pastrami and some dips. Both countries are represented by lamb chops and a baklava ice cream sandwich. A liquor license is expected this month, and in the meantime, a long list of timely mocktails, mostly made with tropical fruit juices, will be available; when alcohol is available, there will be French, Italian, Californian, and Australian wines, including high-end labels like Solaia and Château Lafite Rothschild, as well as some Greek.

39 West 55th Street, 917-300-3105, whiteolivesnyc.com.

This Flatiron district supplier of gluten-free and vegan barbecue is now open during games and concerts at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. A gluten-free BBQ is straightforward enough, but a vegan mandate necessitates some clever dancing. For the time being, the location is in Brooklyn Market, an area dedicated to rising local products; it aims to have a more permanent location at the arena.

Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, 620 Atlantic Avenue (Flatbush Avenue), puregritbbq.com.