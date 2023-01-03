First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn

In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one.

Michael Karlewicz, a Bronx native, had been hunting for the ideal spot in New York City for some time until finding 40,000 square feet to turn into an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The queue stretched for more than a city block two hours before the 10 a.m. opening. The first 200 people who purchased a $50 platinum or ultimate pass received a year of free basic park access.

Public Response Was Positive

"It was clean and really pleasant," said Christina Pineda, a mother of two from Dyker Heights. "The youngsters got to do it all. It was an incredible experience for my children."

Jimmy Hamouche, the owner of Jimmy's Auto Service in Sunset Park, believes Urban Air Adventure Park will benefit the entire area.

"It will bring a lot of positive things to the neighborhood out here," Hamouche predicted.

Many Playing & Entertaining Things To Do

Bumper cars, trampoline sections, climbing walls, and a rope course were all available. With so many options, it was difficult for children to choose their favorites.

Dakota Parris, seven, planned to host her birthday party in September, but "I had to keep waiting and waiting for it to open," she told the news reporter.

Opening And Closing Time

Sunset Park's Urban Air Adventure Park is open seven days a week. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and has different hours on weekdays.

