4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places.

Hot Dog Shoppe

If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.

Hot Dog Shoppe has 3 locations in Ohio: Warren (740 W Market St, Warren, OH 44481), Girard (313 S State St, Girard, OH 44420), and East Liverpool (320 Market St, East Liverpool, OH 43920).

Tony Packo's

This Hungarian-American restaurant in the northwestern part of the state has fantastic hot dogs. Try Packo's original hot dog, which is topped with mustard, onions, and hot dog sauce and comes with a Hungarian hot dog. You can also get the Front Street Frank, which is an American hot dog. If you have room for dessert, you should check out their fresh baked strudel. And before you leave the restaurant, make sure to check out their wall of hot dog buns that are signed by celebrities such as Rick Astley, Dorothy Hamill, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Tony Packo's is located at 1902 Front St, Toledo, OH 43605.

Hounds Hot Dogs & Gyros

This small place in Northeast Ohio is located in an unassuming parking lot. Though Hounds might be small in size, their all-beef hot dogs are big on taste. You can get a delicious chili dog for under 3 dollars. And want fries with your hot dog? A side of fries will also cost you less than 3 bucks.

Hounds Hot Dogs & Gyros is located at 6851 W 130th St, Parma Heights, OH 44130.

Pleasant Valley Shake Shoppe

As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local favorite serves delicious milkshakes. They also have great hot dogs. You can go with a plain hot dog, a coney dog, or the loaded dog, which is topped with slaw, sauce, onion, and cheese. If you're especially hungry, you can make your hot dog a footlong.

Pleasant Valley Shake Shoppe is located at 12755 Pleasant Valley Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601.