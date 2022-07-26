Branding in web 3

Zurlia Servellon

Branding is a very misunderstood concept. Most people usually associate it with logos, colors, fonts, etc, but in reality, branding has very little to do with superficial aesthetics, especially in web 3 where art is such a strong concept.

Branding done right sends personal and emotional signals to your audience which motivates them to connect with your mission and develop loyalty. In the NFT industry for example, for projects to be successful, people have to perceive them to be worth it, not just because of the art, but because of what they represent.

Your brand is not your logo, the logo is just a reminder of the experience your projects offer. The expectations, the stories, and the set of emotions behind every project are what truly compose a successful brand.

A successful brand has the power to shape perception, persuade attention and sell.

If you are new to branding and want your future projects to be successful, do not build your brand based on what you think looks great. Instead, ask yourself what value your product adds to your audience. Study your potential audience and build your brand with their interests in mind.

Thinking you will be extremely successful just because you are a great artist will make you fail fast. It is an egotistical thing to do — although web 3 is all about new technologies, you cannot forget who is behind the screen. The people investing in projects are humans who deep down want to be seen, heard, and understood. If your brand achieves that, you have greater chances of success than someone who thinks aesthetics alone will do the trick.

In the NFT communities, people love authenticity. To become magnetic and memorable, it is a good idea to bring out your most natural character. Believe it or not, being you is what people appreciate the most. It is the only way to attract the right audience and repel the wrong crowd.

Published by

Zurlia Servellon is a Storytelling Strategist and author who partners with CEOs, executives, and solopreneurs to grow their personal and professional brands using the power of storytelling. Follow Zurlia on Twitter - @Zurliaservellon

New York, NY
37 followers

