Understanding NFTs as a beginner

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are becoming extremely popular among creators who want to take control over the monetization of their art. If you don’t understand how NFTs work, you might not want to get involved. Many have called NFTs a Ponzi scheme, while others have been able to completely transform their lives and their creations by getting involved with the NFT communities. If you are ready to understand the world of NFTs, here are the basics to start:

What are non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?

NFTs can represent art, music, and video games in the form of digital assets. “Non-fungible” essentially is something that can’t be replaced. Think of the Mona Lisa painting, for example — many people have tried to replicate it, but we all know there is only one in the world.

As digital creations, anyone can take a picture or download an NFT the same way they can take a picture of the original Mona Lisa. However, each NFT has an original signature that verifies who the owner is.

As a creator, when you are ready to “make” an NFT, you go through the process of minting. When your file gets minted, a non-fungible token is made and put on the blockchain.

Blockchain technology then gives you proof of ownership on a public database where people can check if you are the original owner or creator of a certain digital asset. If somebody decided to buy your minted NFT, you receive credit and lifetime royalties for your creations.

How to purchase an NFT:

Non-fungible tokens are usually bought using cryptocurrency, but some sites such as Nifty allow buyers to use credit or debit cards. To buy NFTs at the most popular marketplaces, you have to open and set up your wallet which then you can connect to an NFT marketplace and start buying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNXkd_0gpiVQN500
NFTInterlake Mecalux

How to create NFTs.

  • If you do not want to buy NFTs, but want to create one, you need to choose a niche. Do you want to sell art? Knowledge? Music? Make a choice. After you figure out what you want to create, you have to decide which type of blockchain you want to use. You then have to set up your digital wallet such as Metamask,
  • Decide what blockchain technology and marketplace you want to use, upload your creation to mint it, and decide what to do with it. Remember, just like in the real world, the price of an NFT is determined by how much demand there is for it. This is why creating your community is priceless.

Beware of the risks associated with NFTs.

As with everything, where there is money to be made, there is also fraud, scams, and volatility. Always do your due diligence. Do not share your private wallet or key with anyone. Do not click on any links that are not from the marketplaces, and do not invest in projects you do not believe in just for the money.

