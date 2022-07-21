Are Twitter spaces the new radio shows?

Zurlia Servellon

Podcasts have been revolutionary among industries. Ten years ago, we would listen to radio shows, now, we tune in to listen to our favorite podcasts that help us learn, grow, and connect with our favorite creators. However, podcasts are also evolving to a new phase as the new Twitter spaces are slowly taking over, allowing listeners to directly join conversations and interact with experts on a daily basis.

Savvy creators are integrating podcasts with Twitter spaces, especially those within the web 3 communities. Web 3 is all about radical inclusion where no prerequisites are mandated for participation. A place where marketing does not exist because the industry has been created on the basis of genuine connections and community.

Twitter spaces are a place for radical expression, participation, and communication, a great example of such space is the space created by Sebastian Rusk. He created a safe space where people can discuss and learn about the new changes within the web 3 industry. He is the creator of “Web 3 sucks (if you do not understand it)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rb4Sw_0gnyIYKE00
Web 3 SUCKS! (If you don't understand it)Sebastian Rusk.

How it works is, that Sebastian, invites experts to a Twitter space to discuss subjects related to web 3. Each space is live and encourages the community to join in. During each space, participants are able to listen live, join the conversations, ask questions, or add knowledge to the topics. He then converts every conversation into podcast episodes where people can return to listen whenever they want.

Twitter spaces are giving the opportunity to anyone to come and learn from experts around the world. Have you ever tried them?

If you are looking to learn more about blockchain technologies, web 3, and decentralization, Twitter spaces are a great place to start learning from pioneers. Twitter spaces can also help you grow your own genuine community by talking to people, asking questions, or adding value. We all learn together while finding our own voices.

Let’s connect on Twitter and join the spaces together!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# web 3# blockchain# crypto# decentralization# money

Comments / 1

Published by

Zurlia Servellon is a Storytelling Strategist and author who partners with CEOs, executives, and solopreneurs to grow their personal and professional brands using the power of storytelling.

New York, NY
12 followers

More from Zurlia Servellon

Understanding NFTs as a beginner

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are becoming extremely popular among creators who want to take control over the monetization of their art. If you don’t understand how NFTs work, you might not want to get involved. Many have called NFTs a Ponzi scheme, while others have been able to completely transform their lives and their creations by getting involved with the NFT communities. If you are ready to understand the world of NFTs, here are the basics to start:

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding the Blockchain as a beginner.

Blockchain is now a buzzword you might hear across all social media channels. If you are having trouble understanding how it works and the idea behind it, let’s discuss it here:

Read full story
2 comments

The end of an economy and the beginning of a new era.

The economy has changed tremendously over the last decade. Inflation rates affect individuals worldwide, and the stock market and blockchain economy are down, creating confusion, collective stress, and fear among populations.

Read full story

With an unpredictable market, could NFTs survive?

The revolution of a metaverse world is already on its way and nothing can really stop it. If we think about it, every time something new pops up, there are stages of resistance, acceptance, and integration. In the 1990s, for example, everyone kept resisting the booming of the internet era. Now, we cannot imagine life without the internet, social media, and credit cards which are other forms of technology that changed the lives of many.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Popular NFT Collections are flopping among cryptocurrencies

One of the biggest NFT events is happening this week in New York City trying to create excitement within the industry. Collectors and investors from all over the country are attending the event to network, learn about new projects, and invest.

Read full story

How NFT Marketing Works

Many marketers have failed in their attempts to promote NFT projects using old marketing tactics. Web 3 although fascinating, is a new and poorly understood world. The biggest mistake marketers make when promoting new projects, is not taking the time to fully understand the audience. No matter how much potential and utility a project has, if the audience is not invested, the project will not succeed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy