Are Twitter spaces the new radio shows?

Podcasts have been revolutionary among industries. Ten years ago, we would listen to radio shows, now, we tune in to listen to our favorite podcasts that help us learn, grow, and connect with our favorite creators. However, podcasts are also evolving to a new phase as the new Twitter spaces are slowly taking over, allowing listeners to directly join conversations and interact with experts on a daily basis.

Savvy creators are integrating podcasts with Twitter spaces, especially those within the web 3 communities. Web 3 is all about radical inclusion where no prerequisites are mandated for participation. A place where marketing does not exist because the industry has been created on the basis of genuine connections and community.

Twitter spaces are a place for radical expression, participation, and communication, a great example of such space is the space created by Sebastian Rusk. He created a safe space where people can discuss and learn about the new changes within the web 3 industry. He is the creator of “Web 3 sucks (if you do not understand it)”

Web 3 SUCKS! (If you don't understand it) Sebastian Rusk.

How it works is, that Sebastian, invites experts to a Twitter space to discuss subjects related to web 3. Each space is live and encourages the community to join in. During each space, participants are able to listen live, join the conversations, ask questions, or add knowledge to the topics. He then converts every conversation into podcast episodes where people can return to listen whenever they want.

Twitter spaces are giving the opportunity to anyone to come and learn from experts around the world. Have you ever tried them?

If you are looking to learn more about blockchain technologies, web 3, and decentralization, Twitter spaces are a great place to start learning from pioneers. Twitter spaces can also help you grow your own genuine community by talking to people, asking questions, or adding value. We all learn together while finding our own voices.

Let’s connect on Twitter and join the spaces together!