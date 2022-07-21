The end of an economy and the beginning of a new era.

The economy has changed tremendously over the last decade. Inflation rates affect individuals worldwide, and the stock market and blockchain economy are down, creating confusion, collective stress, and fear among populations.

The internet and capitalism have given people the opportunity to build entrepreneurial ventures that have been life-changing for many, the new generation is choosing smart work over hard work, using every resource they can to generate incomes without labor, but at what cost? Big companies are controlling and selling our data.

Years ago, free commerce ended slavery. Ownership of human labor became highly unprofitable once reliable money and new labor markets became available and stable. Before free commerce was established, people were not happy about it. As always, with change, always comes resistance.

The same happened once the internet started ruling humanity. Unknowingly though, we also became slaves of big data, the government, and the information economy which is precisely what blockchain technologies are trying to eliminate.

Although there is so much resistance by society to adopt blockchain technologies as the new economy, once they realize citizens are owned by the state on which they depend, they will realize crypto technologies are the only way we can set ourselves free. Change is never comfortable, but we have become enslaved by serving governments and in order to evolve, we have to be the pioneers of a new world.

With blockchain technologies, we have to understand that all wealth is the byproduct of knowledge over an extended period, and money is not a magic wand, it is not wealth but an indicator of it. Money, measures and represents the time that becomes scarce when everything else becomes abundant.

Blockchain technologies are revolutionizing the future of finances by creating architectural security which we do not currently have with the internet. Blockchain technologies aim to give us the safety of our own identity, device, and property, so we can fully occupy and control a specific time and space.

Crypto was born after intelligent people realized centralization is not safe. If money is out of the equation, we realize, that society is fully ruled by time and power. Crypto is creating codes that give power to the people making such codes easy to verify, yet hard to break. No third parties are needed because ownership of private keys gives the owner power.

Although fiat money is currently ruling society, web 3 is the future even if the current market indicates otherwise. Getting informed to truly understand crypto, web 3, the metaverse, and everything that has to do with decentralization will set you free.

