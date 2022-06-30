The NFT Space Is Announcing A New Unconventional Award Show.

‘The Tokens’ is the first NFT Community Award Show happening on Twitter Spaces meant to recognize, uplift, highlight, and connect artists, builders, musicians, creators, and community members in the NFT space.

The Tokens Antares Vargas

The award show was created by veteran entertainment industry producers Antares Vargas and Narumi Inatsugu. There are 24 categories, and winners will receive 24 3D rendered NFT trophies. There will be musical performances, high profile presenters including Twitter, as well as Australian actor and director Anthony Hayes, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Shontelle Layne, and many more leaders in the NFT community.

This show is meant to be interactive with listeners able to win NFTs created by over 40 different talented illustrators and photographers in the NFT space. This is an opportunity for all the underrepresented artists, projects, creators, collectors, and community members to feel seen and celebrated.

The Tokens will take place on July 10th at 4 PM PST on Twitter Spaces. Attendees will be allowed to vote for their favorite artist or creator. The Web 3 space loves inclusion, community, and support. It is not surprising this show is receiving so much support from well-known leaders in the industry.

Although The Tokens is a show created to celebrate the underrepresented people in the Metaverse, it is also celebrating innovation, revolution, talent, and art. Everything is slowly moving to digital, except in Web 3 nobody is left out. No matter your background, your voice matters, your art is seen, and inclusion is key.

Are you ready to keep growing and learning about NFTs? Attending the show might give you the excitement, motivation, knowledge, and support you need to get started.

A few months ago NFT was a vocabulary only known by crypto lovers, but now, it is recognized as a new space that is growing rapidly and changing the lives of many creators and investors.

Twitter is the place where Web 3 lovers hang out, we invite you to attend The Tokens and learn more about the community. See you there!