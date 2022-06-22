Popular NFT Collections are flopping among cryptocurrencies

One of the biggest NFT events is happening this week in New York City trying to create excitement within the industry. Collectors and investors from all over the country are attending the event to network, learn about new projects, and invest.

However, NFTs are not exempt from the current bear market that is affecting the stock market and cryptocurrencies. Popular NFT projects such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club series, supported by well-known celebrities are also decreasing value-creating anxiety among investors.

According to statistics from NFT Price Floor - The Bored Ape Yacht Club collectives have tanked 75% as of Tuesday, June 2022 with a floor price of 100,000 compared to 400,000 in April 2022. The transaction volumes have also decreased dramatically.

Despite this, thousands of enthusiasts are crowding the streets of New York City to support events lead by exciting NFT projects.

It seems like storing value in the form of art has been popular for many years, NFTs are simply giving investors the option to store their money in valuable digital art supported by crypto technology. It is a movement that will not go away any time soon.

However, inflation is simply not slowing down, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates and planning on increasing two more times throughout the year and beginning of next year, so we still have not hit bottom with the market.

There will be rallies and panic selling. When the biggest crash will occur is very unpredictable, but if building long-term wealth is your goal, that is the perfect time to be a buyer, not a seller.

In the meantime, stack as much capital as you can, cut down expenses, and educate yourself.