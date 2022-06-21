How NFT Marketing Works

Many marketers have failed in their attempts to promote NFT projects using old marketing tactics. Web 3 although fascinating, is a new and poorly understood world. The biggest mistake marketers make when promoting new projects, is not taking the time to fully understand the audience. No matter how much potential and utility a project has, if the audience is not invested, the project will not succeed.

In web 3, community and genuine connection mean everything, but who is part of these communities? In order to successfully promote an NFT project, you first must know who is buying NFTs, and why do people buy NFTs? There are many triggers and motivators behind each purchase.

For example, there are two categories of people who buy NFTs: Investors and collectors.

Understanding the purchase intentions of both categories is key. Investors will only buy NFTs that will deliver increased value over time. Collectors, on the other hand, might buy NFTs for their artistic value and their personal pleasure.

When promoting projects, understanding who is buying crypto is also extremely important. NFT buyers are crypto-educated, and a lot of times, buyers already have investments in the crypto world.

You also have to understand the buying power of your audience, what are their priorities? Most NFT buyers are millennials located in the US and Uk, so understanding this demographic will change your marketing strategy.

Millennials and younger generations are slowly turning their lives from physical to digital, and they understand that buying NFTs to store value is a modern approach to investing in art and collecting assets. However, this demographic also grew up with advertising avoidance - meaning, they subconsciously don’t even look at ads or content that they know has the intention to sell them something.

So, in order to successfully market an NFT project, you should create a strong community based on progressive and relatable stories about you. Storytelling creates genuine connection, awareness, consideration, action, and loyalty, and that is exactly what you need in order to succeed in the NFT world.

