Taste of Michigan: How to Make the Classic Cherry Pie

Zulie Journey

Michigan is renowned for its production of cherries, particularly bitter cherries. It is the largest producer of this variety in the country, making cherry pie a natural choice for a traditional Michigan confection. Traverse City even hosts an annual National Cherry Festival, which has been held since 1925.

Cherry Pie

Here is a straightforward recipe for making a classic Michigan cherry pie at home:

Ingredients:

To prepare the filling:

  • 4 cups of tart cherries, either fresh or preserved
  • 1 cup of powdered sugar
  • 1/4 ounce of corn flour
  • 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice
  • optional 1/4 teaspoon of almond essence
  • 1/4 teaspoon sodium

For the pastry dough:

  • 2 1/2 measuring cups of all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon each of salt and sugar
  • 1 cup of unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small portions
  • a quarter to half cup of cold water

Instructions:

Prepare the pie crust

Prepare the pie crust by combining the flour, salt, and sugar in a large basin. Use a pastry cutter or your fingertips to cut the chilled, cubed butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add cold water gradually, one tablespoon at a time, and mix until the dough just comes together. The dough is divided in half, formed into discs, and wrapped in plastic. Chill in the refrigerator for one hour minimum.

Make the cherry filling

Prepare the cherry filling by combining cherries, sugar, corn flour, lemon juice, almond extract (if using), and salt in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir the mixture frequently until it begins to coagulate. Once the sauce has thickened, remove it from the fire and allow it to cool.

Put together the pie

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). One disc of chilled pie dough is rolled out to suit the pie pan. Pour the cherry mixture into the crust once it has settled. The second disc of dough is rolled out and placed on top of the filling. You can create a lattice pattern or simply cover it with a few slits to allow the vapor to escape. Crimp the dough's edges to secure the pie.

Bake the pie

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the interior is bubbling. You may wish to place a baking sheet or a sheet of one-hour vapour aluminium foil beneath the pan to collect any drips. Before serving, allow the pie to chill so that the filling can solidify.

In conclusion, there you have it! A classic cherry cobbler from Michigan. In the late spring and summer, when cherries are in season, this delectable dessert offers a genuine taste of Michigan. For the ultimate indulgence, serve it with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

Being a self-made woman, Zulie's writing helps others thrive in life covering the diverse topics on spirituality, start-ups, maintaining balance in money and life. Aside from professional writing: she travels, explores things, and messes up with mysteries of the universe.

