The Coney Island hot dog, also known as a Coney dog or simply a "Coney," has its origins in Michigan, particularly in the Detroit region. This culinary delight did not originate in Coney Island, New York, despite its appellation. It is a uniquely Michigan creation, although it was inspired by the annals of American immigrants.

Coney Island Hot Dog Photo by Smithsonian Magazine

The Origins of Coney Island's Famous Hot Dog

The history of the Coney Island hot dog begins in the early 20th century with the settlement of Greek and Macedonian immigrants in Detroit. They were inspired by the hot dogs served at Coney Island in New York, but they added their own spin to the dish.

The precise origin is somewhat debatable. Two restaurants, American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island, both founded in Detroit in the early 1900s by Greek immigrant families, claim to be the birthplace of the Michigan-style Coney dog. Due to their proximity on Lafayette Boulevard, the two establishments have been rivals and municipal landmarks for over a century.

To prepare a Coney Island hot dog

A traditional Michigan Coney Island hot dog is a beef hot dog served on a steamed bun and garnished with an all-meat, bean-free chili, diced or finely chopped white onions, and yellow mustard.

Here are the essential elements:

Typically, a natural casing beef hot dog is used, resulting in a distinct "snap" when biting.

The Chili (or Coney Sauce):

Unlike the chunky, bean-filled chili served in a bowl, the chilli on a Coney dog is a smooth, all-meat sauce typically prepared with beef heart. Spices, tomato sauce, and occasionally a dash of mustard or vinegar complete the sauce. Every eatery has its chilliecret recipe.

The Toppings:

The toppings for the hot dog are a stripe of yellow mustard and an abundance of finely minced white onions.

Although variations of the Coney dog can be found throughout Michigan and even in other states, the classic Detroit-style Coney dog remains the standard.

In Michigan, you must sample a Coney Island hot dog, whether you're a local, a tourist, or just a fan of regional specialities. It is a part of the state's history and cultural identity, not just a dish. And for many Michiganders, the Coney dog is more than a meal; it is a cherished tradition.