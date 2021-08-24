Vaccine Hesitancy in Texas Prevails Despite Delta Variant

Zulie Journey

Texas lacks national consensus when it comes to Covid-19 Vaccination. Despite being the second-largest state in terms of population, the state has no notable numbers for vaccinated citizens. The bugle call of the Delta variant is not yet have heard in many populated cities of Texas. Many people in Texas state argue that the Delta variant in its core is the outcome of the Covid-19 vaccine. Whether or not this is true because the projected number of doses administrated across Texas states is 80.7% lower than the national average of 85%.

The death toll is alarming in many counties across Texas. Over 52000 people became the victim of the Covid-19 virus. Hospitals are running out of beds and patients will remain at the mercy of the medical staff.

Why Texas Remain Aloof When Delta variant Taking Hold?

The Texas gubernatorial efforts to vaccinate its population are not praise-worthy. According to U.S Census Bureau, an estimated 12% of adults would like to refuse the vaccine, either because they think that Covid-19 is not a serious threat and they do not trust the Covid-19 vaccine in particular. In this state of affairs, Government tries to circumvent the public doubts and put forth the ample answer to public concerns. Dallas' medical board comprised of top doctors met to examine emergency plans for worst-case scenarios. Vaccinated people get ICU beds on an early basis than those not yet vaccinated.

According to a study, many Americans who do not get vaccinated do so for one of the reasons listed below.

• They believe that being vaccinated will raise health issues.

• Many people argue that they want to observe any potential adverse effects before being vaccinated.

• Some individuals blame the government responsible for the lack of a vaccine and the difficulty in obtaining one.

In many states, citizens are required to show or prove the evidence of vaccination to visit public places like gyms, restaurants. Similarly, vaccination is now mandatory for students to attend school and other educational institutions in many states. In contrast, Texas, on the other hand, is hesitant to implement such safeguards. Customers are allowed to visit restaurants and public places without preventive safety measures. In doing, owners may get a license cancellation penalty. However; some authorities show a positive attitude and are going against the executive order. Many people in Texas consider the Vaccine passport against individual liberty while others embrace the idea since it might be used to reopen society to individuals who are at low risk of getting diseases (and spreading) Covid-19.

