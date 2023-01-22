Beyond Happy: Understanding and Cultivating Positivity

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZIOl_0kMhzoT700
Positive womaPhoto byCanva pro

Positivity is a state of mind characterized by a focus on the good, the possible, and the future. It is the opposite of negativity, which is characterized by a focus on the bad, the impossible, and the past. Positivity is not just about feeling good, it is also about thinking and acting in ways that promote well-being, growth, and success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RsM8_0kMhzoT700
Positive womanPhoto byCanva pro

There are different ways to define positivity, but one common way is to see it as a combination of three main components:

  1. Positive emotions: These are feelings of pleasure, joy, contentment, and gratitude that arise in response to positive events, people, and things. Positive emotions broaden our perspective, inspire creativity, and boost our immune system.
  2. Positive cognition: This is the way we think about ourselves, others, and the world. Positive cognition involves having a growth mindset, seeing opportunities instead of threats, and looking for the silver lining in difficult situations. Positive cognition also includes having positive self-talk, which is the way we talk to ourselves in our minds.
  3. Positive behavior: This is the way we act in the world, based on our emotions and cognition. Positive behavior involves being proactive, supportive, kind, and constructive. It also involves having a sense of purpose and taking actions that align with our values and goals.

Positivity is not just a transient feeling or a temporary state of mind, it is also a personality trait that can be cultivated and strengthened over time. Studies have shown that people who are high in positivity tend to have better physical and mental health, more fulfilling relationships, and more successful careers than those who are low in positivity.

However, it's important to note that positivity doesn't mean ignoring negative emotions or pretending that everything is always great. Positivity is not the same as denial, optimism, or blind faith. Positivity is the ability to experience, accept, and learn from negative emotions and events, while also maintaining a sense of hope, meaning, and balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDvOB_0kMhzoT700
Positive womanPhoto byCanva pro

Positivity can also be cultivated in many ways, such as through mindfulness, gratitude, kindness, humor, and exercise. Practicing mindfulness, which is being present at the moment, can help us to notice the positive things in our lives and to appreciate them.

Being grateful, which is recognizing what we have and appreciating it, can help us to focus on the positive aspects of our lives. Being kind and compassionate can help to create positive relationships and a positive environment. Humor can help to lighten the mood and ease the burden of negative emotions. Exercise can help to improve mood and reduce stress.

In conclusion, positivity is a state of mind characterized by a focus on the good, the possible, and the future. It is composed of positive emotions, positive cognition, and positive behavior. Positivity is not just a transient feeling or a temporary state of mind, it is also a personality trait that can be cultivated and strengthened over time.

Studies have shown that people who are high in positivity tend to have better physical and mental health, more fulfilling relationships, and more successful careers than those who are low in positivity. And it can be cultivated in many ways, such as through mindfulness, gratitude, kindness, humor, and exercise.

Check out my blog for regular updates and inspiration on how to live your best life

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Defining Positivity# Positivity# positive vibes# life# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
3K followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

Navigating the Digital Age: The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health

In today's digital age, social media has become ubiquitous in our daily lives. From connecting with friends and family to sharing our thoughts and experiences, social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and stay connected. But as we spend more and more time online, many experts are raising concerns about the impact of social media on our mental health and well-being.

Read full story

The Lonely Side of Marriage: Why Some Couples Struggle to Find Happiness

Marriage is often thought of as the ultimate goal in romantic relationships. Two people come together, profess their love for one another, and commit to spending the rest of their lives together. However, for many people, the reality of married life is far from the romantic ideal they had imagined. Instead, they find themselves feeling sad, lonely, and unfulfilled.

Read full story

Food and Cooking: A Look at the Latest Trends and Innovations

Food and cooking are two of the most essential elements of human life. From the earliest days of human civilization, people have been experimenting with different ingredients and techniques to create delicious and nourishing meals. Over time, food and cooking have evolved in countless ways, and today, we are seeing some of the most exciting and innovative trends in the culinary industry.

Read full story

Preparing for Natural Disasters: A Guide for Homeowners

Natural disasters can happen at any time and without warning. They can cause severe damage to your home and property, and even put your life and the lives of your loved ones at risk. As a homeowner, it is important to be prepared for any type of natural disaster that may occur in your area.

Read full story

The Science of Pizza: How to Make the Perfect Pie

Pizza is a beloved food for people all over the world. From its humble beginnings in Italy, pizza has evolved into a global phenomenon with countless variations and toppings. But what makes a pizza truly great? In this post, we'll dive into the science behind pizza-making, and share tips on how to make the perfect pie.

Read full story
1 comments

Human vs. Machine: Understanding the Intersection of AI and Employment

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming one of the most transformative technologies of our time. From automating mundane tasks to driving breakthroughs in healthcare and science, AI has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. However, the impact of AI on society is not without its challenges, and it is important to consider how we can harness the technology to create a better future for all.

Read full story
1 comments

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Society

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. From self-driving cars to virtual personal assistants, AI is already making its presence felt in various industries.

Read full story
2 comments

The "Dr. Doom" economist Nouriel Roubini predicts that inflation will last for a very long period.

According to him, we can blame wars, the robot revolution, and a number of other disasters that will plague the global economy for this. Inflation has risen sharply in 2022 in both advanced economies and developing markets. Structural trends suggest that the problem will be persistent, not transitory, the economist said in a recent text for Project Syndicate.

Read full story
12 comments

From Negative to Positive Emotions

Negative emotions are a normal part of the human experience, but when they become overwhelming or difficult to manage, they can have a significant impact on our mental and physical well-being.

Read full story
2 comments

Simple Recipes for Breakfast

Are you looking for some simple and healthy breakfast ideas? Look no further because I have three delicious and easy-to-make recipes that are perfect for starting your day off right.

Read full story

Mood Music List

When you're feeling down or stressed out, music can be a great way to lift your mood and provide some much-needed emotional support. Whether you're dealing with a broken heart, a tough day at work, or just feeling a little low, there's a song out there that can help you through it.

Read full story

Movies for this winter

Winter is the perfect time to curl up with a warm blanket and watch a good movie. Whether you're looking for drama, action, science fiction, or romance, there's something for everyone.

Read full story

Focus on self-improvement

One of the toughest lessons people need to learn about others is that people are complex and multifaceted, and it is not possible to fully understand or predict another person's thoughts, feelings, or actions. Everyone has their own unique experiences, perspectives, and motivations that shape who they are and how they behave.

Read full story

Developing Wisdom

The ability to think critically and deeply about a problem, as well as having a variety of traits and abilities that enable them to make well-informed decisions, are characteristics of wise individuals.

Read full story

How to Avoid Gossip and Promote a Positive Social Environment

Gossip can be defined as the act of sharing information, rumors, or secrets about someone, often in a way that is not kind or respectful. It can be tempting to engage in gossip, especially when it feels like a way to bond with others or to feel like we have insider information.

Read full story

Privacy Matters: Keep Your Personal Information Safe

There are many things in our personal lives that we may want to keep private and not share with others. This can include sensitive financial information, passwords, personal contact information, medical information, and intimate details about our relationships and family dynamics.

Read full story

What to do when you lose your job during a recession

Losing your job during a recession can be a difficult and stressful experience. It's natural to feel overwhelmed, anxious, and uncertain about what the future holds.However, it's important to remember that you are not alone and that there are steps you can take to navigate this challenging time.

Read full story
7 comments

Developing a More Positive Attitude in Your Life"

A positive attitude can help you cope with difficult situations, solve problems more effectively, and build strong relationships. It can also improve your physical and mental health.

Read full story

Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace

Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy