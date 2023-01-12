The "Dr. Doom" economist Nouriel Roubini predicts that inflation will last for a very long period.

Inflation Photo by Canva pro

According to him, we can blame wars, the robot revolution, and a number of other disasters that will plague the global economy for this.

Inflation has risen sharply in 2022 in both advanced economies and developing markets. Structural trends suggest that the problem will be persistent, not transitory, the economist said in a recent text for Project Syndicate.

The trends come after a challenging year for the US economy, with prices reaching a 41-year high in 2022 and still well above the Fed's 2% target. According to Rubini, it is unlikely that central bankers worldwide will be able to reduce inflation without causing a serious recession, which could pose problems for the global financial system, given that many households, banks, and governments are heavily indebted.

Central bankers cannot alleviate a debt crisis without reducing interest rates, which could worsen inflation. This catch-22 could hit the global economy with the mother of all stagflationary debt crises, warned Rubini, describing a financial catastrophe that brings high unemployment, high inflation, and a sudden stock market crash in the US.

Rubini, who spoke of the recession in 2008 and is known for his Wall Street predictions, said that some kind of inflation-debt catastrophe is inevitable. It could also last for years, he warned, pointing to five major problems in the global economy that could drive up prices and government spending, worsening the impending crash:

Wars -Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and already shaken the global economy, but geopolitical conflict could spread worldwide, said Rubini. He pointed to tensions between the US and other great powers, such as the Middle East, Iran, and China, and previously warned that the Third World War has practically already begun. -Tensions are causing many forces to build up military stockpiles, including NATO, Europe, and the US. That burden on national budgets could worsen already high levels of debt and inflation, prolonging the financial crisis.

Climate change

Climate change Photo by Canva pro

The global economy is also at war with climate change, whose solution could be costly.

"Mitigating climate change and adapting could cost billions of dollars annually in the coming decades, and it's foolish to think that all these investments will spur growth," Rubini said, adding that nations will likely become poorer over time.

Unpredictable diseases

The spread of COVID-19 is not over and pandemics will become more frequent and larger in the future, partly as a result of the impacts of climate change. This could significantly increase government debt as leaders try to cope with one public health crisis after another, while also facing the costs of caring for an aging population.

Robot revolution

Robot revolution Photo by Canva pro

The global economy will be affected by "globotics," as Rubini calls it, or innovations arising from globalization and automation. While some claim these factors promote economic growth, they pose a significant threat to "blue and white collar" workers, meaning governments could be forced to spend large amounts of money if robots, artificial intelligence, and other advancements displace people from their jobs.

"Costs could be large," warned Rubini.

He estimates that the US could lose about 20% of its GDP if the government allocates a basic income of $1,000 per person per month.

Wealth inequality

Inequalities in wealth are causing unrest among the young and middle and working class, said Rubini, which could be costly for country leaders to solve.

"To prevent populist regimes from coming to power and implementing short-sighted, unsustainable economic policies, liberal democracies will have to spend all their wealth to strengthen their social security networks – as many already do," he said.

