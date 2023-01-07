What to do when you lose your job during a recession

lose your job during Photo by Canva pro

Losing your job during a recession can be a difficult and stressful experience. It's natural to feel overwhelmed, anxious, and uncertain about what the future holds.However, it's important to remember that you are not alone and that there are steps you can take to navigate this challenging time.

Here are some things you can do to help you through this challenging time:

Take care of yourself: It's important to take care of your physical and emotional well-being during this time. This might mean getting enough sleep, eating well, and finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as through exercise, meditation, or talking to a therapist. File for unemployment: If you are eligible, apply for unemployment benefits to help you financially while you are looking for a new job. Make a budget: Make a budget to help you manage your expenses and stretch your savings as far as possible. Update your resume and cover letter: Make sure your resume and cover letter are up-to-date and tailored to the type of job you are looking for. Consider reaching out to a career counselor or joining a job search support group for help with this. Network: Networking can be a valuable way to find job leads and get advice from people in your industry. Consider reaching out to people in your professional network, joining relevant online groups, or attending industry events and job fairs. Consider further education or training: A recession may be a good time to consider investing in yourself by furthering your education or training. This can make you more competitive in the job market and help you pursue new career opportunities. Stay positive: Losing your job can be a difficult and stressful experience, but try to stay positive and focus on the things you can control, such as your job search efforts and taking care of yourself.

education or training for free Photo by Canva pro

Where to find further education or training for free ?

There are several ways to find further education or training for free or at a low cost:

Community colleges: Many community colleges offer affordable classes, certificates, and associate degrees. Public libraries: Many public libraries offer free access to online learning resources, such as language learning programs and online courses. Nonprofit organizations: Some nonprofit organizations, such as churches or community centers, offer free classes or training programs. Professional associations: Many professional associations offer discounted rates on education and training for their members. Online resources: There are many websites that offer free or low-cost online courses and training programs, such as Coursera, edX, and Khan Academy. Employer tuition assistance: Some employers offer tuition assistance or reimbursement for employees who want to further their education or training. Scholarships and grants: You may be able to find scholarships or grants to help cover the cost of education or training. There are many websites that can help you search for these opportunities, such as Fastweb and Scholarships.com.

Tips and guidance on how to write an effective resume and cover letter:

cover letter Photo by Canva pro

Resume:

Keep it concise: Your resume should be no more than one or two pages long.

Use a clear, easy-to-read format: Use headings and bullet points to make your resume easy to scan.

Tailor it to the job: Customize your resume to the specific job you are applying for by highlighting your relevant skills and experiences.

Use action verbs: Use strong, action verbs to describe your responsibilities and accomplishments, such as "developed," "managed," or "increased."

Proofread: Make sure to proofread your resume for spelling and grammar errors.

Cover letter:

Keep it concise: Your cover letter should be no more than one page long.

Use a professional tone: Use a professional tone in your cover letter, avoiding slang or overly casual language.

Tailor it to the job: Just like your resume, customize your cover letter to the specific job you are applying for.

Explain why you are interested in the position: In your cover letter, explain why you are interested in the position and how your skills and experiences make you a good fit for the job.

Proofread: As with your resume, make sure to proofread your cover letter for spelling and grammar errors.

While losing your job during a recession can be difficult, it's important to stay positive and focus on the things you can control, such as your job search efforts and taking care of yourself. By updating your resume, networking, and considering further education or training, you can increase your chances of finding a new job and pursuing new career opportunities.

Remember to also take care of your physical and emotional well-being and seek support from loved ones and professionals as needed. With determination and resilience, you can get through this difficult time and emerge stronger and more prepared for the future.

I hope this helps!