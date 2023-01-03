The US may avoid a recession, but One-third of the world economy expected to be in recession in 2023

recession Photo by Canva pro

According to Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this year will be harder for the world economy than the one we just finished.

“Why? Because all three of the world's major economies—the US, the EU, and China—are slowing down simultaneously, she explained in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.

She added that even in nations that are not in recession: "It would feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people," adding that "we predict one-third of the world economy to be in recession."

While the US may avoid a recession, the outlook for Europe, which the war in Ukraine has severely impacted, is more gloomy, according to her. Georgieva stated, "There will be a recession in half of the European Union."

The IMF expects this year's global growth to be 2.7%, down from 3.2% in 2022.

Globally, the slowdown in China will be disastrous. Due to its strict zero-Covid policy, which put China out of step with the rest of the world, disrupting supply chains and harming the flow of commerce and investment, the second-largest economy in the world experienced a sharp decline in 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping estimated that the country's economy would have grown by at least 4.4% last year, which was far higher than most economists had anticipated but significantly lower than the 8.4% growth rate anticipated for 2021.

According to Georgieva, China's growth in 2022 "is expected to be at or below global growth for the first time in 40 years." "China would contribute 34, 35, or 40% of world growth before Covid. It is not doing it anymore," she added, adding that the current situation for Asian economies is "very stressful."

"Every Asian leader I speak to begins by asking, 'What is going to happen with China?' Is China going to resume faster growth?' " she posed.

Beijing removed the Covid limitations at the beginning of December, and while its reopening may give the world economy some much-needed relief, the recovery will be inconsistent and unpleasant.

Covid cases have flooded the healthcare system as a result of China's hasty reopening, depressing both consumption and output.

Georgieva predicted that the upcoming few months would "be difficult for China, and the impact on Chinese development would be adverse," but that the nation will gradually shift to a "higher level of economic performance" and end the year in a better position than it would have begun.