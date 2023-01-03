The US may avoid a recession, but One-third of the world economy expected to be in recession in 2023

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJS2i_0k123vvJ00
recessionPhoto byCanva pro

CNN BUSINESS

According to Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this year will be harder for the world economy than the one we just finished.

“Why? Because all three of the world's major economies—the US, the EU, and China—are slowing down simultaneously, she explained in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.

She added that even in nations that are not in recession: "It would feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people," adding that "we predict one-third of the world economy to be in recession."

While the US may avoid a recession, the outlook for Europe, which the war in Ukraine has severely impacted, is more gloomy, according to her. Georgieva stated, "There will be a recession in half of the European Union."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssFK0_0k123vvJ00
European UnionPhoto byCanva pro

The IMF expects this year's global growth to be 2.7%, down from 3.2% in 2022.

Globally, the slowdown in China will be disastrous. Due to its strict zero-Covid policy, which put China out of step with the rest of the world, disrupting supply chains and harming the flow of commerce and investment, the second-largest economy in the world experienced a sharp decline in 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping estimated that the country's economy would have grown by at least 4.4% last year, which was far higher than most economists had anticipated but significantly lower than the 8.4% growth rate anticipated for 2021.

According to Georgieva, China's growth in 2022 "is expected to be at or below global growth for the first time in 40 years." "China would contribute 34, 35, or 40% of world growth before Covid. It is not doing it anymore," she added, adding that the current situation for Asian economies is "very stressful."

"Every Asian leader I speak to begins by asking, 'What is going to happen with China?' Is China going to resume faster growth?' " she posed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElNcs_0k123vvJ00
ChinaPhoto byCanva pro

Beijing removed the Covid limitations at the beginning of December, and while its reopening may give the world economy some much-needed relief, the recovery will be inconsistent and unpleasant.

Covid cases have flooded the healthcare system as a result of China's hasty reopening, depressing both consumption and output.

Georgieva predicted that the upcoming few months would "be difficult for China, and the impact on Chinese development would be adverse," but that the nation will gradually shift to a "higher level of economic performance" and end the year in a better position than it would have begun.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# US recession# inflation# money# lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
2569 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

How to increase the internet speed on your computer

How to increase the internet speed on your computer. There are several ways you can increase the internet speed on your computer. These include upgrading your internet plan, restarting your modem and router, using an Ethernet connection, closing unnecessary programs and browser tabs, using a faster browser, clearing your browser's cache and cookies, and installing updates for your operating system and browser.

Read full story

Privacy Matters: Keep Your Personal Information Safe

There are many things in our personal lives that we may want to keep private and not share with others. This can include sensitive financial information, passwords, personal contact information, medical information, and intimate details about our relationships and family dynamics.

Read full story

What to do when you lose your job during a recession

Losing your job during a recession can be a difficult and stressful experience. It's natural to feel overwhelmed, anxious, and uncertain about what the future holds.However, it's important to remember that you are not alone and that there are steps you can take to navigate this challenging time.

Read full story
1 comments

Developing a More Positive Attitude in Your Life"

A positive attitude can help you cope with difficult situations, solve problems more effectively, and build strong relationships. It can also improve your physical and mental health.

Read full story

Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace

Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.

Read full story

Overcoming stress

Are you sick and tired of experiencing stress and overwhelm?Do you wish to get in better shape and shed some weight? Do you want to foster more positive interactions at work?. Now is the time to take charge and implement the changes you've been wanting. You can accomplish your goals and improve your life with the correct attitude and a well-defined plan of action.

Read full story

Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive

Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.

Read full story
7 comments

Elon Musk makes history by becoming the first person to lose $200 billion

Bloomberg reported that Twitter CEO Elon Musk had lost a staggering $200 billion in net value, making him the first person in history to do so. Musk has become only the second person in history to create a personal wealth of more than $200 billion. That occurred in January 2021, only a few months after Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, achieved the same achievement.

Read full story
8 comments

Understanding Recession and Inflation: Key Economic Concepts and Their Impact

Recession and Inflation: Understanding the Economic Basics. Recession and inflation are two important economic concepts that can significantly impact individuals, businesses, and entire economies. Understanding these concepts is crucial for anyone looking to make informed financial decisions.

Read full story
2 comments

Promoting a Healthy Digital Lifestyle

Spending too much time online can have negative effects on your physical and mental health, as well as your relationships and daily activities. It can also lead to digital overload and distraction, affecting your productivity and focus.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Experience the Magic of New York in Winter

New York in winter is a magical time. The city is transformed by the snow and cold weather, with its towering skyscrapers and bustling streets taking on a whole new charm. While the weather can be unforgiving at times, with temperatures often dipping below freezing, there is still plenty to see and do in the city that never sleeps.

Read full story

Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."

According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.

Read full story
423 comments

Many people anticipate a recession. Get Ready

Anthony Okocha didn't become anxious when he began to hear news of a probable recession earlier this year; instead, he became pragmatic. The college graduate from 2021 claims that while he made preparations for a recession, his mentality changed to one of "manage what I can control and limit the danger of what I cannot."

Read full story
26 comments

Hobbies for Boring Days

Hobbies to Try: Everyone has experienced boredom at some point. It's very impossible to completely avoid it, particularly if you lead a fast-paced lifestyle. There may be times when you feel bored and that your life needs to be changed or stimulated. It's normal to experience this occasionally, but getting bored regularly may indicate that your current routine isn't giving you as much satisfaction as it could.

Read full story
4 comments

Life according to Carl Jung

Carl Jung is a Swiss psychologist and psychiatrist, the founder of analytical psychology. It's about who we are as people and what motivates us. They are not related to age and achievements in life, and these stages can alternate during life. We bring you the four stages of life according to Jung.

Read full story

Live as you love

Luxury is neither make-up, restaurants, or high heels. Authentic luxury is to live as you like in comfortable boots and the color of lipstick you like or no makeup at all. Eat what you want, hang out with whoever you like, and be together out of love, not a sense of duty.

Read full story
1 comments

A sincere hug is worth more than any gift

A sincere hug warms the soul, deeply nourishes our heart, protects it, makes us tremble, makes the skin sensitive, and heats the house. The fact is that accepting the people we love makes them feel special, unique, and happy.

Read full story
1 comments

Ways to de-ice a frozen car lock

You’ve already got everything you need to defrost a frozen car lock. Currently, a number of regions on earth are experiencing extreme cold. Since the overnight lows are frequently below zero, our automobiles often have a thin layer of ice on them in the morning.

Read full story
8 comments

Ways To Save Energy And Power

The cost of energy and power has skyrocketed recently, as we have all seen. Anyone who wants to avoid paying exorbitant utility bills would be wise to start saving as soon as they can. We'll guide you along the way by providing some practical money-saving advice.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy