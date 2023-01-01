Elon Musk makes history by becoming the first person to lose $200 billion

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2jTz_0k06EfYA00
Elon MuskPhoto byCanva pro

Bloomberg reported that Twitter CEO Elon Musk had lost a staggering $200 billion in net value, making him the first person in history to do so.

Musk has become only the second person in history to create a personal wealth of more than $200 billion. That occurred in January 2021, only a few months after Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, achieved the same achievement.

The sharp decline in the value of Musk's shares in Tesla, the electric vehicle firm where he serves as CEO, has largely absorbed his lost billions. According to Bloomberg's Friday report, its value has decreased by 65% this year and by 11% just last Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Musk's total wealth peaked in November 2021 at $340 billion. According to Bloomberg, he is currently worth a respectable $137 billion, but it is still a significant decline from 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhAPJ_0k06EfYA00
Photo byCanva pro

Prior to earlier this month, when European fashion scion Bernard Arnault, the driving force behind LVMH, eclipsed Musk as the wealthiest person in the world, Musk held the title.

Large-scale conflicts surrounding his hands-on management of a faltering Twitter, which he paid $44 billion for, are only one of Musk's problems. The self-described "free speech absolutist" has come under fire numerous times for unilaterally removing journalists from social media platforms for conduct he doesn't like while allowing previously outlawed neo-Nazis back on the network.

According to the billionaire, Twitter is "essentially… a plane that is heading toward the ground at tremendous speed with the engines on fire and the controls don't work."

According to reports, the company is in such financial trouble that Musk recently turned down the servers that supported a Twitter data center in Sacramento. Additionally, he reportedly made some employees bring their own toilet paper to work after firing the janitors at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

Tesla shareholders worry that Musk's excessive Twitter activity is keeping him from responding to critical concerns at Tesla in the face of escalating rivalry.

Tesla has been dramatically reducing the price of some car models for American consumers through the end of the year, saving them $7,500. According to reports, the business is also cutting back on output at its Shanghai location.

According to a Forbes article published earlier this month, the billionaires of the globe lost roughly $2 trillion in 2022. According to Forbes, American millionaires lost $660 billion in total, more than any other nation, with Musk suffering the worst losses.

However, the loss happened after the world's billionaires increased their combined wealth by $5 trillion between March 2020 and November 2021.

According to Forbes, the decline in the value of tech stocks, rising interest rates, inflation, and a sluggish economy was to blame for the losses in America.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# elon musk# money# History# cars# future

Comments / 8

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
2554 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

The US may avoid a recession, but One-third of the world economy expected to be in recession in 2023

According to Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this year will be harder for the world economy than the one we just finished. “Why? Because all three of the world's major economies—the US, the EU, and China—are slowing down simultaneously, she explained in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding Recession and Inflation: Key Economic Concepts and Their Impact

Recession and Inflation: Understanding the Economic Basics. Recession and inflation are two important economic concepts that can significantly impact individuals, businesses, and entire economies. Understanding these concepts is crucial for anyone looking to make informed financial decisions.

Read full story
2 comments

Promoting a Healthy Digital Lifestyle

Spending too much time online can have negative effects on your physical and mental health, as well as your relationships and daily activities. It can also lead to digital overload and distraction, affecting your productivity and focus.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Experience the Magic of New York in Winter

New York in winter is a magical time. The city is transformed by the snow and cold weather, with its towering skyscrapers and bustling streets taking on a whole new charm. While the weather can be unforgiving at times, with temperatures often dipping below freezing, there is still plenty to see and do in the city that never sleeps.

Read full story

Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."

According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.

Read full story
420 comments

Many people anticipate a recession. Get Ready

Anthony Okocha didn't become anxious when he began to hear news of a probable recession earlier this year; instead, he became pragmatic. The college graduate from 2021 claims that while he made preparations for a recession, his mentality changed to one of "manage what I can control and limit the danger of what I cannot."

Read full story
26 comments

Hobbies for Boring Days

Hobbies to Try: Everyone has experienced boredom at some point. It's very impossible to completely avoid it, particularly if you lead a fast-paced lifestyle. There may be times when you feel bored and that your life needs to be changed or stimulated. It's normal to experience this occasionally, but getting bored regularly may indicate that your current routine isn't giving you as much satisfaction as it could.

Read full story
4 comments

Life according to Carl Jung

Carl Jung is a Swiss psychologist and psychiatrist, the founder of analytical psychology. It's about who we are as people and what motivates us. They are not related to age and achievements in life, and these stages can alternate during life. We bring you the four stages of life according to Jung.

Read full story

Live as you love

Luxury is neither make-up, restaurants, or high heels. Authentic luxury is to live as you like in comfortable boots and the color of lipstick you like or no makeup at all. Eat what you want, hang out with whoever you like, and be together out of love, not a sense of duty.

Read full story
1 comments

A sincere hug is worth more than any gift

A sincere hug warms the soul, deeply nourishes our heart, protects it, makes us tremble, makes the skin sensitive, and heats the house. The fact is that accepting the people we love makes them feel special, unique, and happy.

Read full story
1 comments

Ways to de-ice a frozen car lock

You’ve already got everything you need to defrost a frozen car lock. Currently, a number of regions on earth are experiencing extreme cold. Since the overnight lows are frequently below zero, our automobiles often have a thin layer of ice on them in the morning.

Read full story
8 comments

Ways To Save Energy And Power

The cost of energy and power has skyrocketed recently, as we have all seen. Anyone who wants to avoid paying exorbitant utility bills would be wise to start saving as soon as they can. We'll guide you along the way by providing some practical money-saving advice.

Read full story

Ways To Save Gasoline

For months now, gas prices have been significantly higher than usual. Therefore, it makes sense that everyone is attempting to use as little fuel as possible. We have eight suggestions for you that will unquestionably aid in this.

Read full story
17 comments

Stay Optimistic In 2023

When things go wrong, it's easy to give up on yourself, your goals, and even your life. But when you stay positive, you're able to keep going, even when things seem hopeless.

Read full story

In November, US businesses only created 127,000 new positions as hiring declined.

The historically hot labor market is finally starting to cool off, as evidenced by the sharp slowdown in private payroll job growth in November, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning.

Read full story

Popular Side Hustles

Let's look at some of the typical side hustles as they become increasingly prevalent and possibly even necessary. and what you may think of doing in its place. This is based on my years of experience as the host of the critically acclaimed Side Hustle Show podcast. I should also emphasize that ALL of the business models above CAN work; you simply need to choose one that suits your requirements and objectives.

Read full story

Not In The Mood

Sad thoughts can often scatter just by changing your perspective. Sometimes they stick to us like resin and it seems to us that we are twice as heavy, and weaker and it is difficult for us to move and fight this melancholy. It is true that the world then appears to us as a cold, hostile place with no understanding. But all that is far from the truth...

Read full story
5 comments

It's up to you

You can survive whenever you want. You can be strong when you want to be. You can be yourself when you want to. What are you waiting for?. Life teaches you all kinds of things, and the people who do all kinds of things to you teach you, even more, so you realize the true extent of your strength and decide not to surrender to every blow of fate.

Read full story

Juicing Recipes for Kids

Give your kids juice that contains vegetables right away. Leave out requiring them to consume all of their vegetables. Here are some juice recipes for kids that are delicious in flavor and packed with vitamins, making them the ideal breakfast on the go or pick-me-up for after school.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy