Life according to Carl Jung

Carl Jung is a Swiss psychologist and psychiatrist, the founder of analytical psychology. It's about who we are as people and what motivates us.

They are not related to age and achievements in life, and these stages can alternate during life. We bring you the four stages of life according to Jung.

1. Sportsman

The athlete phase is the time of life when we think the most about ourselves. There are also people who have never come out of this stage and keep returning to it, which, of all four Jungian stages, is the least mature.

Her main characteristic is an obsession with physical appearance. If you want to see this stage live, just look at the way teenagers walk past the mirror. The athlete phase can be selfish and critical, and it can be a combination of those two traits.

2. Warrior

After the athlete, life comes into the warrior phase. Then people take responsibility and get the desire to conquer the world, that is, they are more oriented toward goals. Suddenly they see what they want to dominate and achieve in life, and the vanity of the athlete phase slowly disappears.

The characteristic of the warrior phase is the daily struggle and worries that mark early adulthood, such as finding a job, starting a family, and buying a home. Besides, the warrior stage is the one that people most often return to, in order to re-realize themselves.

3. Calculation phase

After the warrior phase ends, we arrive at the reckoning phase, in which we realize how little we have done, that is, what we have done for others and whether we could have done more. Man is no longer focused on his own achievements, but on improving the lives of others.

This phase is often associated with parenthood, since, instead of himself, a man is focused on how to ensure a better life for his child, Iheartintelligence writes.

Apart from parenthood, for many, the coming-of-age phase is the one in which they leave some kind of mark behind, something with which they have marked their existence. It is the time when you look at what has been achieved, as well as how it can be further progressed, not only by the man himself but also by everyone around him.

4. Spiritual phase

This is the last stage of life, in which man becomes more than the physical and what he has achieved, be it money, possessions, friends, or good deeds. The characteristic of the spiritual phase is the observation of oneself and one's life from a different perspective, the feeling of the extracorporeal, which results in seeing oneself in the right light.