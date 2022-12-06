A sincere hug is worth more than any gift

hug Photo by Canva pro

A sincere hug warms the soul, deeply nourishes our heart, protects it, makes us tremble, makes the skin sensitive, and heats the house. The fact is that accepting the people we love makes them feel special, unique, and happy.

The warmth of an embrace builds paths and makes us throw ourselves and contemplate silence. Thanks to these gestures of affection, we have the opportunity to remember what comforts us, to keep it in mind even if we are not aware of it, and to smile even though we have no reason to.

Hugs don't solve anything, but they help deal with adversity, prevent it from overwhelming us, break down our defenses, and destroying our security.

Hugs are a way to tell our loved ones that we love them without saying a single word. To immerse ourselves in the pleasant memory of a hug is to let go of our feelings and let them warm our skin.

Hugs are the fruit of sincere affection, and complicity in which everyone shows their true self.

With a hug, you give and receive energy that nurtures emotional well-being. We were created to feel contact, to be touched, and to transmit emotions through touch.

For this reason, it is important to encourage that feeling; through touch, we can strengthen bonds, provide comfort and strengthen pieces that may have been broken by life's hardships.

Love makes us grow, it marks our most intimate emotions and thoughts. For this reason, hugs, the expression of love par excellence, allow us to accompany those we love whenever we need them.

That's why it's worth giving millions of hugs that are a source of comfort when adversity hinders our path and hope begins to falter.

The fact is that hugs become a faithful light that guides our journey and watches over our dreams when the sun and the body need to rest. Hugs become humbling when our successes become overwhelming, they make us grow and make us better.

Hugs become a measure, of security, and prudence, genius, inner peace, strength, and balance. This is possible because a hug is like an elixir against all evil.

Many times we are far from the people we care about and, therefore, we are not able to physically hug them as we would like. However, there are psychological hugs, sincere and just as valid as those on the skin.

A psychological hug is a kind of hug that cannot be given physically but still manages to cover thousands of kilometers while flying, and overcomes obstacles or the simple barrier of a telephone during a call.

What do you think? We hug every day with our actions, words, care, and attention. A hug becomes the most universal proof of affection there is because it allows us to convey support and love to our loved ones.

When the hug is psychological, that is. when it comes from the depths of our souls and intentions, it manages to provide affection as much as a physical hug. Hugs that are really worth it are those that become psychological, and emotional, that force us to close our eyes and devote ourselves to our thoughts. Finally, sincere hugs are the ones that nourish our being, our essence.