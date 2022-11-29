Popular Side Hustles

Let's look at some of the typical side hustles as they become increasingly prevalent and possibly even necessary. and what you may think of doing in its place.

This is based on my years of experience as the host of the critically acclaimed Side Hustle Show podcast. I should also emphasize that ALL of the business models above CAN work; you simply need to choose one that suits your requirements and objectives.

Many common side jobs require you to trade hours for money, which is a limitation for many side jobs. That's fine, but I want you to maximize the value of your time investment.

What are your goals? Ask yourself this question before starting any side hustle. Would you like to create an extra:

  • $50 a month?
  • $500 a month?
  • $5,000 a month?
  • $50,000 a month?

Your choice of course will depend on where you want it to finally go. Therefore, let's begin.

I'll list some typical side businesses and offer some alternatives you might think about.

1. Freelancing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfM7S_0jRJLbjs00
FreelancingPhoto byCanva pro

Offering any kind of freelancing service is a well-liked side business, and I frequently suggest it to clients who need quick extra cash.

It's really a fantastic place to start, and I've done it myself.

Naturally, the constraint of freelancing or consulting is that there are only so many hours in the day, which naturally places a ceiling on your income.

You can also encounter the difficulty of having clients hire YOU (your knowledge/expertise) rather than the RESULTS you produce for them. Although your knowledge is a strong selling point, it can be challenging to move beyond it if you want to expand.

2. Taking Surveys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFH7u_0jRJLbjs00
Taking SurveysPhoto byCanva pro

You can find possibilities for taking internet surveys on any list of additional income sources. (Hell, I even offer them as a choice!)

Inbox Dollars, Survey Junkie, and Swagbucks are examples of these websites and applications. Additionally, even if you can earn a little money by viewing videos and completing surveys, I believe you'll find the effective hourly rate to be depressing.

With one exception, here are three survey resources I truly like:

Respondent - This company connects you with online and offline paid research projects that can pay up to $100 per hour.

User interviews: Professional and consumer research that pay well. To learn more, read our complete User Interviews review.

For patients with uncommon (and not so uncommon) medical conditions, Rare Patient Voice offers $100 per hour.

Network Marketing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrQyD_0jRJLbjs00
Network MarketingPhoto byCanva pro

People are still drawn to network marketing "opportunities" like flies despite failure rates of over 99%.

That situation where a friend you haven't spoken to in a long time suddenly tries to sell you jewelry.

I'm not claiming that all "direct sales" businesses are frauds, mind you.

I mean, alternative business models can also experience significant failure rates.

I mean, I've got my fair share!

What Makes Network Marketing a Lucrative Side Business?

What draws people to network marketing when the chances of success are so slim? What gives each new member the impression that they will be unique when they join?

I suppose there are a few reasons for this:

  • These companies do an excellent job selling the dream (work from home, be your own boss, promote a product you love, etc.)
  • It’s a “business in a box”, which is appealing not to have to create something entirely from scratch.
  • The commitment, barrier to entry, and startup costs are usually very low.

What Makes Success Difficult?

Your "network" is the largest hurdle in network marketing. You're out of luck if you don't have a methodical approach to keep that network—that audience of customers—growing.

And that's a difficult path to travel given the majority of individuals who sign up for these aren't natural salespeople or marketers.

When your audience of warm contacts is eventually exhausted, you stall out and give up.

On top of that:

  • You’re only making a percentage of each sale, and the product has to be marked up enough to share profit with your upline and the company itself. That can make commodity-type products more expensive and harder to sell.
  • Many items are one-off purchases, which means you have no recurring income.
  • You’ll risk damaging relationships trying to pitch someone else’s product.
  • The demand may diminish for “fad” products.
  • You’re married to a specific solution, instead of addressing the larger problem.

