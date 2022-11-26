Not In The Mood Photo by Canva pro

Sad thoughts can often scatter just by changing your perspective.

Sometimes they stick to us like resin and it seems to us that we are twice as heavy, and weaker and it is difficult for us to move and fight this melancholy.

It is true that the world then appears to us as a cold, hostile place with no understanding. But all that is far from the truth...

In such a state of mind, we lose touch with the positive side of the perspective, the facts we enjoy when life seems beautiful and rich.

That means it's time to remind yourself of these absolute truths. Each subsequent sentence will tear away pieces of your bad mood little by little until nothing is left of it.

Not In The Mood Photo by Canva pro

You will always be the center of someone's world

Your smile can make someone who doesn't really like you happy

Every night someone thinks about you before falling asleep.

If it seems to you that someone hates you, it is often because they want to be like you.

Everyone has at least two people for whom he is ready to give his life.

On average, at least ten people love you in their own way.

Happy Photo by Canva pro

Life is too short to wake up every morning with a guilty conscience.

And that's why you love people who are good to you, forget about those who are not, and remember that everything happens for a reason.

Even when you make the biggest mistake of your life, something good will come out of it.

When you feel that the whole world is against you, try to look at it from a different perspective and you will realize that it is not so.

Remember forever: when life offers you a second chance, that time everything will turn out well!

If you get a new opportunity, grab it. And if it changes your whole life, let it happen.

Nobody said life was easy. But believe me, every second is worth it.