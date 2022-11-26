It's up to you

motivational Photo by Canva pro

You can survive whenever you want. You can be strong when you want to be. You can be yourself when you want to. What are you waiting for?

Life teaches you all kinds of things, and the people who do all kinds of things to you teach you, even more, so you realize the true extent of your strength and decide not to surrender to every blow of fate.

You can survive when you know that you were born with a purpose and that all the problems you encounter, and all the obstacles people put in your way can't do anything to you because you are destined for what only you know.

You can survive when you ignore the noise of voices that breaks through around you every day because you know that people are looking for a piece of attention, closeness, and tenderness, but all in the wrong way because they all do it at the same time and in the same place.

You can survive when you move away from people and when you start doing things that make you happy, being aware that you are not endangering anyone but also not allowing someone to invade your world and disturb you.

motivational Photo by Canva pro

You can survive when you realize that the fact that people are bad doesn't have to affect you much unless they directly enter your space because in your head you can always pretend that you didn't hear what you heard and that you didn't see what you saw, and what they sow they will reap.

You can survive when you realize that no one will and does not have to give you an account of their life, you will do it to another because everyone has the right to live the way they think is best for them.

motivational Photo by Canva pro

You can survive when you stop justifying to yourself why you are not using all the strength you have, and why it is not the right time to be the best you can be.

You can be strong when you want to be. Why don't you do it now? You can be yourself when you want. Why don't you do it now? Don't regret these things once it's too late. Anyway, you can survive when you want, it's not up to others, it's up to you, how ready you are to endure and move forward.