Natural Ginger Ale Recipe

Ginger Ale Photo by Canva pro

While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.

It is merely carbonated water that has been flavored with real or fake ginger. This pale, bubbly beverage we now frequently enjoy is thought to have originated in Ireland in the middle of the 19th century, but it first emerged in Canada in the early 20th century.

The majority of ginger ale recipes are made without alcohol, but they still have a refreshing flavor and the health benefits of ginger, especially when it comes to its potent anti-emetic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Despite having few calories, it is packed with essential nutrients like calcium, iron, copper, and magnesium, among others.

Here's how to make natural, homemade ginger ale:

Ingredients:

1-2 inch piece of fresh ginger root minced

½ tsp sea salt or Himalayan salt

½ cup fresh lemon or lime juice

½ cup of organic sugar, rapadura sugar, or honey

½ cup homemade ginger bug or ¼ cup whey

8 cups of filtered water

Instructions:

To create a "wort," combine 3 cups of water, the minced ginger root, sugar, and salt in a pot. Bring the mixture to a boil. Remove from fire after 5 minutes of simmering to help the sugar dissolve.

After adding the remaining water, let the mixture cool.

Transferring the mixture to a 2-quart glass mason jar after adding the ginger bug or whey and fresh lemon or lime juice. Add the lid after thoroughly stirring.

You might need to stir the mixture or burp it once or twice throughout the three days when you leave it out on the counter. The fermentation process will move more quickly if whey is used. When you take off the lid, it ought to hiss and bubble like a soda.

Keep in mind that you should carefully follow the instructions to avoid putting too much pressure on the bottle and causing it to burst. After that, refrigerate it and strain it before use.

Enjoy!