Light Workouts for Women Stomach

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOrx4_0jHhucNG00
Lose Belly FatCanva Pro

If you're having trouble fitting into the jeans you bought last year, and the extra fat on your stomach makes even the most basic activities difficult, it's time to make some lifestyle changes.

Extra belly fat, in addition to being aesthetically unappealing, increases the risk of a variety of diseases, endangering your health.

Exercise is the most effective way to combat this problem, so set aside some time to begin exercising regularly and lose the excess belly fat. These are the top ten exercises for dealing with this issue:

Crunches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQoqb_0jHhucNG00
CrunchesCanva Pro

Crunches are the easiest exercises for burning belly fat, so incorporate them into your workout routine. Lie flat on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet on the ground.

Then, raise your hands and place them behind your head or cross them across your chest. Inhale deeply, then exhale by lifting the upper torso forward. When returning to the starting position, inhale and repeat. Make sure to do 2-3 sets of crunches every day.

Reverse Crunches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKfmp_0jHhucNG00
Reverse CrunchesCanva Pro

Crunches come in a variety of variations, and these are particularly effective for reducing lower abdominal fat in women. The legs and shoulders should both be tilted behind you.

Jogging

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hci1b_0jHhucNG00
JoggingCanva Pro

Jogging has been shown in studies to be more effective than weightlifting in breaking down excess belly fat.

Twirl Crunches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhAIS_0jHhucNG00
Twirl CrunchesCanva Pro

These crunches are an intense tummy workout that should be done at least 2-3 times per day.

Planks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUjeb_0jHhucNG00
PlanksCanva Pro

Planks are extremely beneficial for abdominal, hip, and lower back exercises. Keep your body on your elbows and feet, with your head facing the floor.

You should look forward to your neck is aligned with your spine. Hold this position for 30 seconds. You can also try moving back and forth for about a minute.

Medial side crunch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sid4_0jHhucNG00
Medial side crunchCanva Pro

This routine is similar to the twist ab crunch routine, but it focuses on the muscles on the sides of the stomach. Every day, you should do 2-3 sets of 10 side crunches.

Bicycle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSlXl_0jHhucNG00
Bicycle exerciseCanva Pro

Even if you do not own a bicycle, you can reap its benefits. Rest on the floor or a mat, with your hands behind your head or by your side.

Raise your legs off the ground and bend your knees. Bring the right leg close to the chest and the left leg close to the body. Then, bend your knees and mimic your cycling movements.

Walking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fFTK_0jHhucNG00
WalkingCanva Pro

Cardio is unquestionably one of the most effective ways to lose weight and get in shape. Consuming healthy foods and walking at a good steady pace for about 30-45 minutes 4-5 days a week will significantly transform your body. It's also a good option if you're just starting out with exercise.

Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQXV0_0jHhucNG00
WorkingCanva Pro

Working around the house or in the garden is a great way to switch up your workout routine; you'll lose belly fat, burn calories, and keep your heart rate up.

Up and down Leg Meltdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weIAM_0jHhucNG00
Up and down Leg MeltdownCanva Pro

Lie on the mat, raise your legs and hips to the ceiling, and cross one knee over the other. Inhale deeply and raise your upper body to your pelvis. Repeat 12-16 times in two or three sets per day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weight lose# lose belly fat# health# healthy life# lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
1805 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

Natural Ginger Ale Recipe

While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.

Read full story

Elon Musk has launched a Twitter poll to determine whether Trump should be returned

Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll late Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing that roughly 60% of those polled voted yes.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closures

Western New York state was hit again Saturday by a historic snowstorm that closed roads, triggered driving bans, and canceled flights the weekend before Thanksgiving. Extreme snowfall "will result in near-zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, infrastructure damage, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities," the Weather Prediction Center predicted Saturday morning.

Read full story

Lying in a Long Hot Bath Burns as Many Calories as a 30-Minute Walk

Many people complain that they are not physically active and do not exercise on a regular basis because they are too tired after work.However, we're sure you're never too tired to enjoy a nice, warm, and relaxing bath!

Read full story
13 comments

FTX Debacle Cryptocurrencies will survive, but only the most robust and regulated ones

Will cryptocurrencies remain completely decentralized, immune to regulation and government diktat? What does this mean for those who have invested in NFTs?. The sudden demise of one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has thrown the crypto world into disarray. The value of Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has dropped by 16%, bringing it to 75% of its peak value from a year ago.

Read full story

Yoga Poses to Reduce Anxiety

Anxiety is a silent killer, but most people aren't aware of it. So, you'd better get a handle on those panic attacks before it's too late. Yin yoga is a type of yoga that works on deep muscle tissues (fascia) in your body to relieve trigger points or knots that form in stressful situations. Deep stretches are always a good idea for relieving pain naturally.

Read full story

Novak Djokovic has a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January.

On Thursday, the Australian government confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January, a year after he was deported due to his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination.

Read full story

According to a Fed official, significant rate hikes may be required.

To control inflation, the Federal Reserve may need to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than previously anticipated,according to James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Banking titans and the New York Fed have launched a 12-week digital dollar pilot program

The participants announced on Tuesday that they will begin a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Mastercard Inc (MA.N), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) are among the financial firms involved in the experiment, according to a statement from the New York Fed's innovation center.

Read full story

Trump Launches a Presidential campaign in the United States in 2024, gaining an advantage over rivals

Donald Trump, who has been relentless in his attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, launched a bid to reclaim the presidency in 2024 on Tuesday, aiming to outpace potential Republican rivals.

Read full story
206 comments

The Project 50 Days Life Transformation

Have you noticed many of your friends and coworkers posting about the Project 50 Challenge recently?. The Project 50 Challenge is a 50-day commitment trend that is gaining popularity as an effective way to kickstart personal growth and goal achievement. Continue reading if you're curious about what it is.

Read full story

Single and happy?

There is no one right way to be single. Some people enjoy being single and others find it difficult. If you are finding it difficult to be single, there are some things you can do to make it easier.

Read full story
1 comments

A verified Twitter account purporting to be Jesus Christ has sparked debate about Musk's paid plan.

Following the loss of thousands of employees and top compliance officials at Twitter Inc., Elon Musk's deputies are racing to quell growing fears that employees will be held accountable for security lapses.

Read full story
8 comments

Elon Musk has named his top three cryptocurrencies.

Following the failure of the FTX exchange, the cryptocurrency industry is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. Elon Musk is a crypto enthusiast. The billionaire is one of the cryptocurrency market's most influential voices.

Read full story
14 comments

Moringa Natural Remedy Recipe

Moringa and ginger have been used for centuries because of their powerful medicinal properties. When these natural wonders are combined, they form a potent natural remedy that combats a wide range of diseases and ailments.

Read full story

According to a top Morgan Stanley economist, the Fed could allow the slowdown to last up to 3 years to reduce inflation

According to Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley's global chief economist, the Federal Reserve may be willing to let any economic slowdown last until around 2025 if necessary to bring inflation down to its 2% target level.

Read full story
13 comments

Are you hesitant to use Social Media for Business?

Building an authentic brand through appealing marketing is critical to the success of any company. Social media is an essential component of your marketing strategy. It's one of my favorite topics to discuss with business owners because it's a simple way to start living the life you've always wanted.

Read full story

Comfort Zone Awareness

Life is full of chances to step outside of one's comfort zone, but seizing them can be difficult. Sometimes the issue is a lack of awareness of the reasons to do so. After all, if the sensation of comfort indicates that our most basic needs are being met, why would we want to get rid of it?

Read full story
3 comments

Eco Friendly Home Improvements

As fossil fuels deplete and the effects of pollution and climate change become more apparent to all, an increasing number of people are turning their attention to their own lifestyles and consumer habits in an effort to reduce the strain on our planet.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy