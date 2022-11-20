Light Workouts for Women Stomach

Lose Belly Fat Canva Pro

If you're having trouble fitting into the jeans you bought last year, and the extra fat on your stomach makes even the most basic activities difficult, it's time to make some lifestyle changes.

Extra belly fat, in addition to being aesthetically unappealing, increases the risk of a variety of diseases, endangering your health.

Exercise is the most effective way to combat this problem, so set aside some time to begin exercising regularly and lose the excess belly fat. These are the top ten exercises for dealing with this issue:

Crunches

Crunches Canva Pro

Crunches are the easiest exercises for burning belly fat, so incorporate them into your workout routine. Lie flat on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet on the ground.

Then, raise your hands and place them behind your head or cross them across your chest. Inhale deeply, then exhale by lifting the upper torso forward. When returning to the starting position, inhale and repeat. Make sure to do 2-3 sets of crunches every day.

Reverse Crunches Canva Pro

Crunches come in a variety of variations, and these are particularly effective for reducing lower abdominal fat in women. The legs and shoulders should both be tilted behind you.

Jogging

Jogging Canva Pro

Jogging has been shown in studies to be more effective than weightlifting in breaking down excess belly fat.

Twirl Crunches

Twirl Crunches Canva Pro

These crunches are an intense tummy workout that should be done at least 2-3 times per day.

Planks

Planks Canva Pro

Planks are extremely beneficial for abdominal, hip, and lower back exercises. Keep your body on your elbows and feet, with your head facing the floor.

You should look forward to your neck is aligned with your spine. Hold this position for 30 seconds. You can also try moving back and forth for about a minute.

Medial side crunch

Medial side crunch Canva Pro

This routine is similar to the twist ab crunch routine, but it focuses on the muscles on the sides of the stomach. Every day, you should do 2-3 sets of 10 side crunches.

Bicycle

Bicycle exercise Canva Pro

Even if you do not own a bicycle, you can reap its benefits. Rest on the floor or a mat, with your hands behind your head or by your side.

Raise your legs off the ground and bend your knees. Bring the right leg close to the chest and the left leg close to the body. Then, bend your knees and mimic your cycling movements.

Walking

Walking Canva Pro

Cardio is unquestionably one of the most effective ways to lose weight and get in shape. Consuming healthy foods and walking at a good steady pace for about 30-45 minutes 4-5 days a week will significantly transform your body. It's also a good option if you're just starting out with exercise.

Working

Working Canva Pro

Working around the house or in the garden is a great way to switch up your workout routine; you'll lose belly fat, burn calories, and keep your heart rate up.

Up and down Leg Meltdown

Up and down Leg Meltdown Canva Pro

Lie on the mat, raise your legs and hips to the ceiling, and cross one knee over the other. Inhale deeply and raise your upper body to your pelvis. Repeat 12-16 times in two or three sets per day.