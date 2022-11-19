Elon Musk has launched a Twitter poll to determine whether Trump should be returned

musk twitter Canva Pro

Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll late Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing that roughly 60% of those polled voted yes.

Musk tweeted, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," a Latin phrase that roughly translates as "the voice of the people is the voice of God." The poll was available for 24 hours.

Musk, Twitter's new owner, said in May that he would lift the ban on Trump's account, which had been suspended following last year's attack on the US Capitol.

Earlier in the day, Musk stated that a decision on reactivating Trump's account had yet to be made and that Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Donald Trump Canva Pro

Musk's decision to poll Twitter users for input on who should be on the platform is part of the company's massive restructuring, which includes massive layoffs.

Musk asked those who write software code to report to the 10th floor of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco by early afternoon, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

"If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present in person," the billionaire said in a follow-up email, adding that he would be at the office until midnight and would return Saturday morning.

He requested that employees send him an email with a summary of what their software code had "achieved" in the previous six months, "along with up to ten screenshots of the most salient lines of code."

"There will be short, technical interviews that will allow me to understand the Twitter tech stack better," Musk wrote in one of the emails, requesting that engineers report at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The emails came a day after it was reported that hundreds of Twitter employees had decided to leave the beleaguered social media company following Musk's Thursday deadline for employees to sign up for "long hours at high intensity."

The exodus adds to Musk's first three weeks as Twitter's owner, which has been marked by change and chaos. He has fired top executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal and senior officials in charge of security and privacy, prompting a regulator to investigate.

Twitter Canva Pro

A White House official also chimed in, saying that Twitter should inform Americans about how the company protects their data.

Platformer, a technology website, reported on Friday that Robin Wheeler, the company's top ad sales executive, had been fired.

Wheeler, who informed employees in a memo last week that she would be staying, tweeted on Friday, "To the team and my clients...you were always my first and only priority," with a salute emoji that has become the standard farewell for departing employees.

According to two sources, Twitter informed employees on Thursday that it would close its offices and restrict badge access until Monday. Reuters was unable to confirm whether the headquarters had reopened.

According to three people familiar with the situation, the company began blocking access to company systems for some employees who had refused Musk's offer on Friday afternoon.

Another source said Twitter was planning to close one of its three main US data centers, the SMF1 facility near Sacramento, to save money.

Musk warned Twitter employees in his first email this month that the company might be unable to "survive the upcoming economic downturn." "We are also changing Twitter policy so that remote work is no longer allowed unless you have a specific exception," he added.

In the midst of the changes, Moody withdrew Twitter's B1 credit rating, citing insufficient information to maintain the rating.