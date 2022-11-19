Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closures

new york snow Canva Pro

Western New York state was hit again Saturday by a historic snowstorm that closed roads, triggered driving bans, and canceled flights the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Extreme snowfall "will result in near-zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, infrastructure damage, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities," the Weather Prediction Center predicted Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly 6 feet of snow has fallen across portions of western New York, which are considered historic for the area.

Saturday morning, the town of Natural Bridge, just east of Watertown, recorded 70.9 inches, which is just shy of 6 feet. Watertown has received 57.4 inches of rain in the last two days.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, two county residents died from cardiac complications related to shoveling and attempting to clear the grounds as the snowfall intensified.

"We express our heartfelt condolences and remind everyone that the snow is extremely heavy and dangerous," Poloncarz said. "Please continue to avoid shoveling this very heavy, wet snow - and if you must shovel today, please use caution and avoid overexertion."

Over 6 million people are still under winter weather warnings in six Great Lakes states Saturday morning: Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Forecasters and officials have been warning of the potentially deadly nature of this snowstorm, which is unprecedented even for the Buffalo region, where heavy snowfall is the norm during the winter months. And the heavy snowfall is expected to continue through the weekend, with only brief respites.

According to the Buffalo weather service, areas northeast of Lake Ontario - from central Jefferson County to northern Lewis County - were inundated with heavy snow late Friday, with snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour. Conditions were also hazardous between Watertown and Harrisville.

A state of emergency remains in effect, and Dan Neaverth Jr., Erie County's Homeland Security Commissioner, said he does not expect travel restrictions to be lifted anytime soon.

"Today is Saturday. "There's no reason to be out there today," he counseled.

According to the airport's website, dozens of flights arriving and departing from Buffalo Niagara International Airport were canceled as storm conditions worsened.

According to the local weather service, the storm has already made this month Buffalo's third snowiest November at the airport.

While Buffalo is used to heavy snow, Mayor Byron Brown told CNN on Saturday that this is "much more than we usually get."

He predicted that if the worst of the storm passes through by Sunday, the city could return to "some sense of normalcy" by Monday or Tuesday.

"It's been a very unpredictable storm, with snow bands moving back and forth from north to south," Brown said. "The snow has fallen very quickly, very wet, and very heavy."

The massive storm has been pounding the region for days, prompting local and state officials to declare states of emergency to increase response capacity. However, with such a large storm, Poloncarz noted that it only takes one or two vehicles to stymie clearing operations.

"A reminder to all employers: if your business is located in a driving ban area or your employees are currently in a driving ban area, forcing them to come to work is illegal," Poloncarz wrote online.

The snowstorm, which had a forecast for the Buffalo area that had not been seen in more than 20 years, has made travel difficult for many drivers, despite authorities' warnings to stay off the roads.