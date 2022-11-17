Banking titans and the New York Fed have launched a 12-week digital dollar pilot program

digital dollar Canva Pro

The participants announced on Tuesday that they will begin a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Mastercard Inc (MA.N), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) are among the financial firms involved in the experiment, according to a statement from the New York Fed's innovation center.

According to the New York Fed, the regulated liability network project will be carried out in a test environment with simulated data.

The pilot will see how banks can help speed up payments by using digital dollar tokens in a shared database.

Michelle Neal, head of the New York Fed's market group, stated earlier this month that the use of a central bank digital dollar to speed up settlement time in currency markets holds promise.

"As money and banking evolve, the NYIC looks forward to collaborating with members of the banking community to advance research on asset tokenization and the future of financial market infrastructures in the United States," said NYIC Director Per von Zelowitz.

The proof-of-concept project will evaluate distributed ledger technology's "technical feasibility, legal viability, and business applicability," as well as simulate tokens and investigate regulatory frameworks.

According to the New York Fed, the project "could potentially be expanded to multi-currency operations and regulated stablecoins."

The NYIC pilot project was launched shortly after the center released research on its wholesale central bank digital currency program on November 4.

The CBDC trial's first phase, dubbed Project Cedar, examined foreign exchange spot trades to see if a blockchain solution could improve "speed, cost, and access to cross-border wholesale payments."

Federal regulators in the United States have not reached an agreement on whether to launch a digital currency in the country, but agencies and private sector participants have been investigating the possibility.

Following the issuance of an executive order by US President Joe Biden aimed at establishing a framework for digital assets, some lawmakers questioned what Congress' role might be in passing legislation in support of a CBDC and how a digital dollar might limit similar private-sector innovations.