New York City, NY

Banking titans and the New York Fed have launched a 12-week digital dollar pilot program

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnp5J_0jCyTCjP00
digital dollarCanva Pro

The participants announced on Tuesday that they will begin a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Mastercard Inc (MA.N), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) are among the financial firms involved in the experiment, according to a statement from the New York Fed's innovation center.

According to the New York Fed, the regulated liability network project will be carried out in a test environment with simulated data.

The pilot will see how banks can help speed up payments by using digital dollar tokens in a shared database.

Michelle Neal, head of the New York Fed's market group, stated earlier this month that the use of a central bank digital dollar to speed up settlement time in currency markets holds promise.

"As money and banking evolve, the NYIC looks forward to collaborating with members of the banking community to advance research on asset tokenization and the future of financial market infrastructures in the United States," said NYIC Director Per von Zelowitz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvyss_0jCyTCjP00
digital dollarCanva Pro

The proof-of-concept project will evaluate distributed ledger technology's "technical feasibility, legal viability, and business applicability," as well as simulate tokens and investigate regulatory frameworks.

According to the New York Fed, the project "could potentially be expanded to multi-currency operations and regulated stablecoins."

The NYIC pilot project was launched shortly after the center released research on its wholesale central bank digital currency program on November 4.

The CBDC trial's first phase, dubbed Project Cedar, examined foreign exchange spot trades to see if a blockchain solution could improve "speed, cost, and access to cross-border wholesale payments."

Federal regulators in the United States have not reached an agreement on whether to launch a digital currency in the country, but agencies and private sector participants have been investigating the possibility.

Following the issuance of an executive order by US President Joe Biden aimed at establishing a framework for digital assets, some lawmakers questioned what Congress' role might be in passing legislation in support of a CBDC and how a digital dollar might limit similar private-sector innovations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Banking giants# New York Fed# digital dollar pilot# digital dollar tokens

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
1482 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

4 Minutes and 28 Days to a Changed Body!

The plank is now the most popular full-body exercise, having helped millions of people around the world change their bodies and become fit. This is one of the best bodyweight static exercises for toning and strengthening the core, as well as the entire body.

Read full story

Elon Musk has launched a Twitter poll to determine whether Trump should be returned

Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll late Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing that roughly 60% of those polled voted yes.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closures

Western New York state was hit again Saturday by a historic snowstorm that closed roads, triggered driving bans, and canceled flights the weekend before Thanksgiving. Extreme snowfall "will result in near-zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, infrastructure damage, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities," the Weather Prediction Center predicted Saturday morning.

Read full story

Lying in a Long Hot Bath Burns as Many Calories as a 30-Minute Walk

Many people complain that they are not physically active and do not exercise on a regular basis because they are too tired after work.However, we're sure you're never too tired to enjoy a nice, warm, and relaxing bath!

Read full story
6 comments

FTX Debacle Cryptocurrencies will survive, but only the most robust and regulated ones

Will cryptocurrencies remain completely decentralized, immune to regulation and government diktat? What does this mean for those who have invested in NFTs?. The sudden demise of one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has thrown the crypto world into disarray. The value of Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has dropped by 16%, bringing it to 75% of its peak value from a year ago.

Read full story

Yoga Poses to Reduce Anxiety

Anxiety is a silent killer, but most people aren't aware of it. So, you'd better get a handle on those panic attacks before it's too late. Yin yoga is a type of yoga that works on deep muscle tissues (fascia) in your body to relieve trigger points or knots that form in stressful situations. Deep stretches are always a good idea for relieving pain naturally.

Read full story

Novak Djokovic has a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January.

On Thursday, the Australian government confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January, a year after he was deported due to his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination.

Read full story

According to a Fed official, significant rate hikes may be required.

To control inflation, the Federal Reserve may need to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than previously anticipated,according to James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Easy Fat reduction Exercises

Fat reduction in the abdominal area is always difficult and difficult to control. Regardless of a healthy diet, it requires regular exercise to be burned and eliminated. Abdominal or visceral fat increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and a variety of other health problems.

Read full story
10 comments

Trump Launches a Presidential campaign in the United States in 2024, gaining an advantage over rivals

Donald Trump, who has been relentless in his attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, launched a bid to reclaim the presidency in 2024 on Tuesday, aiming to outpace potential Republican rivals.

Read full story
118 comments

The Project 50 Days Life Transformation

Have you noticed many of your friends and coworkers posting about the Project 50 Challenge recently?. The Project 50 Challenge is a 50-day commitment trend that is gaining popularity as an effective way to kickstart personal growth and goal achievement. Continue reading if you're curious about what it is.

Read full story

Single and happy?

There is no one right way to be single. Some people enjoy being single and others find it difficult. If you are finding it difficult to be single, there are some things you can do to make it easier.

Read full story
1 comments

A verified Twitter account purporting to be Jesus Christ has sparked debate about Musk's paid plan.

Following the loss of thousands of employees and top compliance officials at Twitter Inc., Elon Musk's deputies are racing to quell growing fears that employees will be held accountable for security lapses.

Read full story
8 comments

Elon Musk has named his top three cryptocurrencies.

Following the failure of the FTX exchange, the cryptocurrency industry is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. Elon Musk is a crypto enthusiast. The billionaire is one of the cryptocurrency market's most influential voices.

Read full story
14 comments

Moringa Natural Remedy Recipe

Moringa and ginger have been used for centuries because of their powerful medicinal properties. When these natural wonders are combined, they form a potent natural remedy that combats a wide range of diseases and ailments.

Read full story

According to a top Morgan Stanley economist, the Fed could allow the slowdown to last up to 3 years to reduce inflation

According to Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley's global chief economist, the Federal Reserve may be willing to let any economic slowdown last until around 2025 if necessary to bring inflation down to its 2% target level.

Read full story
13 comments

Are you hesitant to use Social Media for Business?

Building an authentic brand through appealing marketing is critical to the success of any company. Social media is an essential component of your marketing strategy. It's one of my favorite topics to discuss with business owners because it's a simple way to start living the life you've always wanted.

Read full story

Comfort Zone Awareness

Life is full of chances to step outside of one's comfort zone, but seizing them can be difficult. Sometimes the issue is a lack of awareness of the reasons to do so. After all, if the sensation of comfort indicates that our most basic needs are being met, why would we want to get rid of it?

Read full story
3 comments

Eco Friendly Home Improvements

As fossil fuels deplete and the effects of pollution and climate change become more apparent to all, an increasing number of people are turning their attention to their own lifestyles and consumer habits in an effort to reduce the strain on our planet.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy