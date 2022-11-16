Trump Launches a Presidential campaign in the United States in 2024, gaining an advantage over rivals

donald trump Canva Pro

Donald Trump, who has been relentless in his attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, launched a bid to reclaim the presidency in 2024 on Tuesday, aiming to outpace potential Republican rivals.

Trump made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a week after midterm elections in which Republicans did not win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped.

Trump delivered an hour-long speech to hundreds of supporters in a ballroom adorned with chandeliers and lined with American flags.

"Tonight, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States in order to make America great again," Trump told the phone-waving crowd, which included family members, donors, and former staffers.

Trump avoided the name-calling that has characterized previous public appearances, instead focusing on a critique of Biden's presidency and a review of his own policy accomplishments.

"We were a great nation two years ago, and we will be a great nation again soon," he said.

Trump used familiar dark themes from his playbook, denouncing migrants and portraying American cities as crime-ridden "cesspools of blood."

He stated that he would advocate for the death penalty for drug dealers and rehire military personnel who had been discharged for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite his criticism of the U.S. election process, Trump did not use his speech to renew his false claims of massive voter fraud in 2020, nor did he mention his supporters' violent attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

When asked if he had a reaction to Trump's announcement while on a trip to Indonesia, Biden replied, "not really." He shared a video on Twitter criticizing Trump's performance as president.

LONG DRIVE

Before the Republican nominee is formally selected in the summer of 2024, the first state-level contests are more than a year away.

Trump's announcement comes earlier than usual, even in a country known for long presidential campaigns, and indicates his desire to discourage other potential candidates, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or his own former vice president, Mike Pence, from running for the Republican Party's nomination.

DeSantis was easily re-elected governor last week. While promoting a new book, Pence has attempted to distance himself from Trump. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are all potential Republican presidential candidates.

Trump, 76, would be only the second president in history to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, whose second term ended in 1897. Biden, 79, announced last week that he plans to run for re-election and will make a final decision by early next year.

According to an Edison Research exit poll, seven out of ten midterm voters believe Biden, who remains deeply unpopular, should not run again. In the same poll, six out of ten respondents said they disliked Trump.