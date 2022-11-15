Single and happy?

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERpV8_0jB2mVJJ00
happy womenCanva Pro

There is no one right way to be single. Some people enjoy being single and others find it difficult. If you are finding it difficult to be single, there are some things you can do to make it easier.

Ensured clinical therapist Jennifer Taitz has been there. (Indeed, even specialists have dating troubles.) After a messed up commitment, she began contemplating whether she would need to settle to, all things considered, settle down.

Fair warning: She didn't, and she wound up wedding a person she's as yet obsessed with.

In her appropriately named book, How to Be Single and Happy, Dr. Taitz gives out science-supported hacks for carrying on with your existence without worrying about your relationship status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUcdw_0jB2mVJJ00
happy womenCanva Pro

Quite difficult, isn't that so? Be that as it may, it's more wonderful than the other option — you know, fixating on the number of additional off-kilter first dates you that need to happen before you meet somebody who perceives how cracking astonishing you are.

Engage in important activities—and enjoy the present

The purpose of this blog entry is to get you thinking about how you can immerse yourself in meaningful activities to increase your well-being.

One of the most important things you can do to increase your well-being is to immerse yourself in meaningful activities. Meaningful activities can be anything that fills your life with purpose and meaning. They can be things you do for fun, things you do to make a difference in the world, or things you do to connect with other people.

There are many ways to find meaningful activities. You can look for activities that match your interests, activities that make you feel good, or activities that help you.

Recognize that not all of your assumptions are correct

Many people believe that all of their thoughts are facts. This is not always the case, and in fact, many of our thoughts are not facts.

A thought may be a fact if it is supported by evidence, but it may not be a fact if it is based on assumptions or personal beliefs. For example, the belief that the Earth is flat is based on assumptions, not evidence. Therefore, this belief is not a fact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b571C_0jB2mVJJ00
happy womenCanva Pro

And finally, enjoy the little things that mean life

  1. Spend time with friends and family.
  2. Do things you enjoy.
  3. Be positive.
  4. Laugh
  5. Listen to the music
  6. Learn a new language
  7. Go to the forest, half an hour in the sim is seven days of mental happiness
  8. Watch movies

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# mindset# single# happy

Comments / 1

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
1485 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

4 Minutes and 28 Days to a Changed Body!

The plank is now the most popular full-body exercise, having helped millions of people around the world change their bodies and become fit. This is one of the best bodyweight static exercises for toning and strengthening the core, as well as the entire body.

Read full story

Elon Musk has launched a Twitter poll to determine whether Trump should be returned

Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll late Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing that roughly 60% of those polled voted yes.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closures

Western New York state was hit again Saturday by a historic snowstorm that closed roads, triggered driving bans, and canceled flights the weekend before Thanksgiving. Extreme snowfall "will result in near-zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, infrastructure damage, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities," the Weather Prediction Center predicted Saturday morning.

Read full story

Lying in a Long Hot Bath Burns as Many Calories as a 30-Minute Walk

Many people complain that they are not physically active and do not exercise on a regular basis because they are too tired after work.However, we're sure you're never too tired to enjoy a nice, warm, and relaxing bath!

Read full story
6 comments

FTX Debacle Cryptocurrencies will survive, but only the most robust and regulated ones

Will cryptocurrencies remain completely decentralized, immune to regulation and government diktat? What does this mean for those who have invested in NFTs?. The sudden demise of one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has thrown the crypto world into disarray. The value of Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has dropped by 16%, bringing it to 75% of its peak value from a year ago.

Read full story

Yoga Poses to Reduce Anxiety

Anxiety is a silent killer, but most people aren't aware of it. So, you'd better get a handle on those panic attacks before it's too late. Yin yoga is a type of yoga that works on deep muscle tissues (fascia) in your body to relieve trigger points or knots that form in stressful situations. Deep stretches are always a good idea for relieving pain naturally.

Read full story

Novak Djokovic has a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January.

On Thursday, the Australian government confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January, a year after he was deported due to his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination.

Read full story

According to a Fed official, significant rate hikes may be required.

To control inflation, the Federal Reserve may need to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than previously anticipated,according to James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Easy Fat reduction Exercises

Fat reduction in the abdominal area is always difficult and difficult to control. Regardless of a healthy diet, it requires regular exercise to be burned and eliminated. Abdominal or visceral fat increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and a variety of other health problems.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Banking titans and the New York Fed have launched a 12-week digital dollar pilot program

The participants announced on Tuesday that they will begin a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Mastercard Inc (MA.N), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) are among the financial firms involved in the experiment, according to a statement from the New York Fed's innovation center.

Read full story

Trump Launches a Presidential campaign in the United States in 2024, gaining an advantage over rivals

Donald Trump, who has been relentless in his attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, launched a bid to reclaim the presidency in 2024 on Tuesday, aiming to outpace potential Republican rivals.

Read full story
118 comments

The Project 50 Days Life Transformation

Have you noticed many of your friends and coworkers posting about the Project 50 Challenge recently?. The Project 50 Challenge is a 50-day commitment trend that is gaining popularity as an effective way to kickstart personal growth and goal achievement. Continue reading if you're curious about what it is.

Read full story

A verified Twitter account purporting to be Jesus Christ has sparked debate about Musk's paid plan.

Following the loss of thousands of employees and top compliance officials at Twitter Inc., Elon Musk's deputies are racing to quell growing fears that employees will be held accountable for security lapses.

Read full story
8 comments

Elon Musk has named his top three cryptocurrencies.

Following the failure of the FTX exchange, the cryptocurrency industry is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. Elon Musk is a crypto enthusiast. The billionaire is one of the cryptocurrency market's most influential voices.

Read full story
14 comments

Moringa Natural Remedy Recipe

Moringa and ginger have been used for centuries because of their powerful medicinal properties. When these natural wonders are combined, they form a potent natural remedy that combats a wide range of diseases and ailments.

Read full story

According to a top Morgan Stanley economist, the Fed could allow the slowdown to last up to 3 years to reduce inflation

According to Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley's global chief economist, the Federal Reserve may be willing to let any economic slowdown last until around 2025 if necessary to bring inflation down to its 2% target level.

Read full story
13 comments

Are you hesitant to use Social Media for Business?

Building an authentic brand through appealing marketing is critical to the success of any company. Social media is an essential component of your marketing strategy. It's one of my favorite topics to discuss with business owners because it's a simple way to start living the life you've always wanted.

Read full story

Comfort Zone Awareness

Life is full of chances to step outside of one's comfort zone, but seizing them can be difficult. Sometimes the issue is a lack of awareness of the reasons to do so. After all, if the sensation of comfort indicates that our most basic needs are being met, why would we want to get rid of it?

Read full story
3 comments

Eco Friendly Home Improvements

As fossil fuels deplete and the effects of pollution and climate change become more apparent to all, an increasing number of people are turning their attention to their own lifestyles and consumer habits in an effort to reduce the strain on our planet.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy