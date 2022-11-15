A verified Twitter account purporting to be Jesus Christ has sparked debate about Musk's paid plan.

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWST0_0jATvcGS00
verified Twitter accountCanva Pro

Following the loss of thousands of employees and top compliance officials at Twitter Inc., Elon Musk's deputies are racing to quell growing fears that employees will be held accountable for security lapses.

Following the loss of thousands of employees and top compliance officials at Twitter Inc., Elon Musk's deputies are racing to quell growing fears that employees will be held accountable for security lapses.

According to a message seen by Bloomberg, Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro, who is guiding the legal team following the billionaire's acquisition, sought to reassure employees that they would not go to jail if the company is found in violation of a Federal Trade Commission consent decree.

"I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that if we were not in compliance, they could go to jail — that is simply not how this works," the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP lawyer wrote. "It is the company's responsibility." It is the company's responsibility. It is the company's responsibility."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n49Qp_0jATvcGS00
Twitter accountCanva Pro

An information security team at Twitter that oversaw sharing of user data with advertisers and research partners was laid off after the takeover, a move that triggered internal concerns about vulnerability to security threats and potential violations of FTC rules, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs, which started November 3 and affected 50% of all Twitter employees, have contributed to a chaotic atmosphere within the company and were followed this week by the resignations of senior executives, including Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner, Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran, and Chief Compliance Officer Marianne Fogarty.

Spiro stated that Twitter had spoken with the FTC and that its first compliance check was scheduled. "The legal department is dealing with it," he wrote in his note.

According to the people, the decision to eliminate the six-person information security team was combined with the layoffs of at least a dozen other employees working on security, privacy, and compliance issues at the company. The total number of teams was not immediately available.

The layoffs and departures are especially notable at a company that is subject to an FTC consent decree under which it agreed to better protect users' personal data and is also subject to regular audits of its privacy and data security systems. Former employees have harshly criticized Twitter for security flaws, and the company was fined $130 million in May as part of a data privacy settlement with the FTC and the Department of Justice.

According to two people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to discuss the situation publicly, the information security team was focused on third-party risk management and was responsible for providing security assurances to advertisers who work with Twitter and share data with the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xb94x_0jATvcGS00
TwitterCanva Pro

According to the people, the team also tracked Twitter's sharing of user data with dozens of commercial partners and research organizations, some of which have access to a programming interface that can be used to view sensitive non-public information about Twitter users, such as location data, IP addresses, and unique device identification codes.

"The people at Twitter who were checking on that access are simply no longer there," one of the people said, adding that the privacy and security of user data have been jeopardized as a result.

According to the people, the work done by the laid-off information security team was partly intended to ensure compliance with a consent decree issued by the FTC in March 2011. Twitter was ordered to establish and maintain "a comprehensive information security program that is reasonably designed to protect the security, privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of non-public consumer information" until 2042, according to the decree. Violations of the decree may result in significant fines.

According to a memo obtained by Bloomberg, a leader on Twitter's legal team circulated an internal note on Thursday warning employees that the company would, in the future, ask engineers to self-certify compliance with FTC requirements.

"This will expose engineers to a significant amount of personal, professional, and legal risk," wrote an unnamed member of the legal team. "I anticipate that management will put pressure on all of you to implement changes that will almost certainly result in major incidents."

The FTC stated in a statement that it was monitoring recent developments at Twitter with "deep concern." According to the agency, no CEO or company is "above the law," and businesses must abide by consent decrees.

Twitter's cybersecurity policies have previously come under fire following high-profile data breaches. According to US prosecutors, Saudi Arabia recruited spies within the company in 2014 and 2015 and used them to gather information on dissidents operating anonymously on the platform. In 2020, a Florida teenager was charged with hacking into the accounts of prominent people, including Musk and US Vice President Joe Biden, and using them to promote a cryptocurrency scam.

Peiter Zatko, Twitter's former head of security known as "Mudge," told the Senate Judiciary Committee in September that the company's security practices left it vulnerable to "teenagers, thieves, and spies." He claimed that Twitter's leadership had "ignored its engineers," owing to "executive incentives that led them to prioritize profit over security."

While rare, security breaches have resulted in personal liability for company executives. Former Uber security chief Joe Sullivan was found guilty in federal court in San Francisco of conspiracy to conceal the details of a 2016 hack. Part of the charges against Sullivan stemmed from the fact that Uber is subject to an FTC order and must disclose breaches.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Verified Twitter# Twitter account# Musk# Elon Musk

Comments / 8

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
1485 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

4 Minutes and 28 Days to a Changed Body!

The plank is now the most popular full-body exercise, having helped millions of people around the world change their bodies and become fit. This is one of the best bodyweight static exercises for toning and strengthening the core, as well as the entire body.

Read full story

Elon Musk has launched a Twitter poll to determine whether Trump should be returned

Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll late Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing that roughly 60% of those polled voted yes.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closures

Western New York state was hit again Saturday by a historic snowstorm that closed roads, triggered driving bans, and canceled flights the weekend before Thanksgiving. Extreme snowfall "will result in near-zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, infrastructure damage, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities," the Weather Prediction Center predicted Saturday morning.

Read full story

Lying in a Long Hot Bath Burns as Many Calories as a 30-Minute Walk

Many people complain that they are not physically active and do not exercise on a regular basis because they are too tired after work.However, we're sure you're never too tired to enjoy a nice, warm, and relaxing bath!

Read full story
6 comments

FTX Debacle Cryptocurrencies will survive, but only the most robust and regulated ones

Will cryptocurrencies remain completely decentralized, immune to regulation and government diktat? What does this mean for those who have invested in NFTs?. The sudden demise of one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has thrown the crypto world into disarray. The value of Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has dropped by 16%, bringing it to 75% of its peak value from a year ago.

Read full story

Yoga Poses to Reduce Anxiety

Anxiety is a silent killer, but most people aren't aware of it. So, you'd better get a handle on those panic attacks before it's too late. Yin yoga is a type of yoga that works on deep muscle tissues (fascia) in your body to relieve trigger points or knots that form in stressful situations. Deep stretches are always a good idea for relieving pain naturally.

Read full story

Novak Djokovic has a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January.

On Thursday, the Australian government confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January, a year after he was deported due to his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination.

Read full story

According to a Fed official, significant rate hikes may be required.

To control inflation, the Federal Reserve may need to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than previously anticipated,according to James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Easy Fat reduction Exercises

Fat reduction in the abdominal area is always difficult and difficult to control. Regardless of a healthy diet, it requires regular exercise to be burned and eliminated. Abdominal or visceral fat increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and a variety of other health problems.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Banking titans and the New York Fed have launched a 12-week digital dollar pilot program

The participants announced on Tuesday that they will begin a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Mastercard Inc (MA.N), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) are among the financial firms involved in the experiment, according to a statement from the New York Fed's innovation center.

Read full story

Trump Launches a Presidential campaign in the United States in 2024, gaining an advantage over rivals

Donald Trump, who has been relentless in his attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, launched a bid to reclaim the presidency in 2024 on Tuesday, aiming to outpace potential Republican rivals.

Read full story
118 comments

The Project 50 Days Life Transformation

Have you noticed many of your friends and coworkers posting about the Project 50 Challenge recently?. The Project 50 Challenge is a 50-day commitment trend that is gaining popularity as an effective way to kickstart personal growth and goal achievement. Continue reading if you're curious about what it is.

Read full story

Single and happy?

There is no one right way to be single. Some people enjoy being single and others find it difficult. If you are finding it difficult to be single, there are some things you can do to make it easier.

Read full story
1 comments

Elon Musk has named his top three cryptocurrencies.

Following the failure of the FTX exchange, the cryptocurrency industry is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. Elon Musk is a crypto enthusiast. The billionaire is one of the cryptocurrency market's most influential voices.

Read full story
14 comments

Moringa Natural Remedy Recipe

Moringa and ginger have been used for centuries because of their powerful medicinal properties. When these natural wonders are combined, they form a potent natural remedy that combats a wide range of diseases and ailments.

Read full story

According to a top Morgan Stanley economist, the Fed could allow the slowdown to last up to 3 years to reduce inflation

According to Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley's global chief economist, the Federal Reserve may be willing to let any economic slowdown last until around 2025 if necessary to bring inflation down to its 2% target level.

Read full story
13 comments

Are you hesitant to use Social Media for Business?

Building an authentic brand through appealing marketing is critical to the success of any company. Social media is an essential component of your marketing strategy. It's one of my favorite topics to discuss with business owners because it's a simple way to start living the life you've always wanted.

Read full story

Comfort Zone Awareness

Life is full of chances to step outside of one's comfort zone, but seizing them can be difficult. Sometimes the issue is a lack of awareness of the reasons to do so. After all, if the sensation of comfort indicates that our most basic needs are being met, why would we want to get rid of it?

Read full story
3 comments

Eco Friendly Home Improvements

As fossil fuels deplete and the effects of pollution and climate change become more apparent to all, an increasing number of people are turning their attention to their own lifestyles and consumer habits in an effort to reduce the strain on our planet.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy