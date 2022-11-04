According to a top Morgan Stanley economist, the Fed could allow the slowdown to last up to 3 years to reduce inflation

Zoran Bogdanovic

According to Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley's global chief economist, the Federal Reserve may be willing to let any economic slowdown last until around 2025 if necessary to bring inflation down to its 2% target level.

Carpenter said on Thursday that the Fed's shift toward more gradual tightening could mean that it now prefers taming soaring prices over a longer period of time rather than causing a short but sharp recession.

"They said they want to tighten policy, to be restrictive so that inflation returns to target, but then they said 'over time,' and I think it's fair to wonder what that means," he said on CNBC's 'Halftime Report.'

"The last time they projected inflation, 'over time' meant at least three years to get back to their target."

"They're serious about bringing inflation down," Carpenter added, "but I also think they're trying to be clear that they're not trying to crash things so that everything comes down next year."

"They want to squeeze things enough to cause a slowdown, but then they're willing to let that slow down happen over time."

In an attempt to cool rising prices, the Fed has raised interest rates by 300 basis points in the last four meetings, but inflation has remained stubbornly high, reaching 8.2% in September.

Chair Jerome Powell indicated earlier this week at a press conference that the central bank would now take a slower for longer' approach to rate hikes.

"As we approach the level of interest rates that will be sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to our 2% target," he said, "it will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases."

According to Carpenter, this implies that it will implement a 50 basis point rate hike at its next meeting in September.

However, he cautioned that the forecast is contingent on Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report, which will show how many jobs the US added in the previous month and provide the Fed with a picture of the country's economic health ahead of the Fed's next interest rate decision.

"Our baseline view is 50," Carpenter said, "but that baseline view is very much dependent on the data we get [on Friday]." Morgan Stanley predicts that the United States will have added around 180,000 jobs in October.

"We'll get another one before December," he added, "and if it's another step-down, I think we'll get 50 basis points." "That will indicate to them that we are slowing."

