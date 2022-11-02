NASA’s Air-Filtering Houseplants

Home plants Canva Pro

Our environment becomes more polluted as we use more chemicals on a daily basis. As a result, we are now surrounded by various toxins that endanger our health in various ways.

Fortunately, getting rid of them is not difficult, and you can even do it while decorating your living and working space!

But we're talking about indoor plants!

Plants are extremely beneficial to humans. They not only beautify our homes and gardens, but they also improve our physical and mental health.

Furthermore, plants convert carbon dioxide into fresh oxygen and remove toxins from the air we breathe during photosynthesis. They have the ability to filter substances that have been linked to negative health effects such as headaches, dizziness, eye irritation, and others.

Formaldehyde (upholstery, air fresheners, glues, and adhesives), benzene (insect sprays, furniture wax), xylene (leather, rubber, permanent markers), trichloroethylene (adhesives, cleaners - tool, carpet, aerosol), and toluene are just a few examples (nail polish, paint, ink and stain removers).

While most people don't associate NASA with houseplants, the research institute conducted a study in the late 1980s, led by Dr. B. C. Wolverton, to test the purifying abilities of indoor plants.

The larger the leaf, the faster it cleans the air. Dr. Wolverton recommended fern and ivy plants because they cover the most surface area.

NASA also advised having at least one plant for every 100 square feet (10 square meters).

1. Spider plant

Spider plant Canva Pro

This plant purifies the air by removing formaldehyde and carbon monoxide. The NASA study discovered that it was possible to remove 95% of formaldehyde from a sealed plexiglass chamber.

2. English Ivy

English Ivy Canva Pro

It is ideal if you work with keratin-containing products such as perms, hair coloring, nail polish, and nail polish hardeners because it eliminates trichloroethylene, formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene. Place it in a low-light area and water it on a regular basis.

3. Boston fern

Boston fern Canva Pro

The Boston fern is ideal for the bathroom because the moisture keeps it hydrated. It removes xylene and formaldehyde from the air.

4. Red-edged dracaena

Red-edged dracaena Canva Pro

Make sure you get this plant before you renovate your home. It purifies the air of trichloroethylene, which is commonly found in home improvement materials.

5. Peace lily

Peace lily Canva Pro

Peace lilies absorb mold spores and filter the air by transporting water from their roots to their leaves and releasing moisture into the environment, a process known as transpiration.

6. Flamingo lily

Flamingo lily Canva Pro

Apart from being visually appealing, this plant will also purify the air by removing formaldehyde, ammonia, toluene, and xylene. You should keep it away from your children and pets.

7. Chinese evergreen

Chinese evergreen Canva Pro

This plant would look fantastic on your desk. It filters out formaldehyde and benzene, but it is toxic and should be kept away from children and pets.

8. Weeping fig

Weeping fig Canva Pro

Place it in an area that receives direct sunlight, and you won't have to worry about formaldehyde, xylene, or toluene in the air.

9. Bamboo palm

Bamboo palm Canva Pro

The bamboo palm cleans the environment of benzene and formaldehyde. Place it in a sunny location, fertilize it once a month, and mist it frequently.

10. Devil’s ivy (Money plant)

Devil’s ivy (Money plant) Canva Pro

If you're new to gardening, this is a great place to start. It does not require much light and can be watered on occasion. Nonetheless, this plant will clean the air of benzene, formaldehyde, and xylene.

11. Snake plant

Snake plant Canva Pro

This is an excellent plant for the bathroom or bedroom. It emits oxygen at night and filters formaldehyde from cleaning products, hair dyes, toilet paper, and other products.

12. Gerbera

Gerbera Canva Pro

Its green leaves remove formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene from the air, while its colorful flowers brighten the space!