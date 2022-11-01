Tibetan Tea Recipe, Easy To Make

Tibetan Tea Canva Pro

Tibetan medicine is widely accepted throughout the world, owing to the fact that people in Tibet live to be the oldest.

People were naturally interested in Tibetan culture and traditional Tibetan recipes, and those who practice alternative medicine offer an increasing number of healthy products that claim to be effective in extending life.

We recommend that you try this tea, which is commonly used in Tibetan medicine and is thought to have numerous health benefits.

Ingredients:

2l water

5g ground ginger

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp natural honey

1 pinch of ground hot pepper

1 pinch fennel

Preparation:

5 minutes of boiling water Set it aside to cool for a few minutes. All of the ingredients should be added one at a time. Allow the mixture to cool completely, covered. The tea is now ready for consumption.

The most important thing to remember is to not mix the ingredients in hot water. To maintain the healing properties, the water should cool to the point where you can hold your finger in it.

During the digestion process, the pure and impure parts of food are constantly separated, according to Tibetan medical philosophy.

This separation is accomplished through the actions of the three biochemical senses of humor at the digestive system level.

The refined components of these assimilated nutrients then undergo additional metabolic changes at the tissue level and aid in the formation of tissues. Separations of pure and impure nutrients continue throughout this chain of transformation at the tissue level.

The end result of all these separations is an extremely refined, subtle essence known as life energy.