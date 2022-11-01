The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.

The Fed Canva Pro

Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.

While GDP fell by 1.1% year on year in the first half of 2022, the US economy added 2.3 million jobs in the last six months, far more than in any other six-month period in the 20 years preceding the pandemic.

Because of the tight labor market and the rapid wage growth that has resulted, inflation has become more entrenched. In August, the Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services, increased by 8.3% year on year. This is lower than the 40-year high of 9.1% in June, but it is still excruciatingly high. In order to address it, the Federal Reserve is likely to send the economy into a recession in 2023, stifling continued job growth.

Recession Canva Pro

Why has employment growth been so robust? First, the US economy is faring better than many anticipated. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate for real GDP growth in the third quarter of 2022 is 2.3%, indicating that while the economy is now growing much slower than it did last year, we are not in a recession. When demand for goods and services rises, so does the demand for workers who produce those goods and services.

Second, despite the slowing economy and growing recessionary fears, layoffs remain historically low. Initial claims for unemployment insurance, a highly correlated indicator with layoffs, were 219,000 for the week ending October 1 - up from the previous week but still one of the lowest readings in recent decades. Following years of increasingly traumatic labor shortages, many employers are hesitant to significantly reduce the number of employees, even as their businesses slow. This is because businesses are concerned about recruiting new employees when they resume expansion.

Third, many industries are growing faster than usual as they recover from the pandemic. Convention and trade show organizers, car rental companies, nursing homes, and child day care services, among others, are all expanding rapidly because employment levels remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Fourth, while some industries are still catching up, others are experiencing rapid growth as they adjust to a new normal of higher demand. Data processing and hosting services, semiconductor manufacturing, mental health services, testing laboratories, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical manufacturing are all in higher demand than they were before the pandemic. And it's likely that these are structural changes in purchasing habits that will keep demand high.

Fifth, corporate investments in software and R&D reached unprecedented levels during the pandemic, resulting in a rapid increase in new STEM jobs. Because these workers are so well compensated, they have a lot of disposable income to spend on goods and services, which has boosted job growth across the board.

These factors are fueling positive momentum, which will not fade away overnight. Employment growth will likely slow from its historically high rates in the coming months, but it will still be solid. According to ManpowerGroup's Employment Outlook Survey, hiring intentions for the fourth quarter is still very high, despite a drop from the previous quarter.

Recession Canva Pro

However, next year will be very different. Many of the industries that are still recovering from the pandemic will have returned to pre-pandemic levels of employment. As demand declines, those industries may resume slower hiring. However, this alone is unlikely to cause job growth to fall below zero. Monetary policy is what will accomplish this.

There are two ways to control the labor market: reduce worker demand or increase labor supply. However, increasing labor supply is difficult to engineer. This requires the type of legislative action required to increase immigration, drive people into the labor force, or increase investment in workforce training. In today's polarized political environment, this is likely to be elusive.

The Fed's only remaining option is to engineer a recession by continuing to raise interest rates. That is expected to happen in 2023.