Inflation is not going away. Take a look at the most recent European data

Inflation Europe Canva Pro

European inflation has accelerated to a new record high as the region's energy and food prices continue to skyrocket.

According to preliminary estimates released Monday, prices in the 19 eurozone countries rose at an annual rate of 10.7% in October, up from 9.9% in September.

Energy prices increased by nearly 42% yearly, while food, alcohol, and tobacco prices increased by more than 13%.

Notably, prices in the services sector rose faster in October than in September. This is a concerning sign for policymakers who hoped that easing supply chain pressures would aid in reducing inflation.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy, inflation has risen to 11.6%. It rose to 12.8% in Italy, while it rose to 7.1% in France. In September, consumer price inflation in the United States was 8.2%.

Germany Canva Pro

Despite inflationary pressures, Europe's economy is still expanding — albeit slowly. Between July and September, the eurozone and the European Union both saw 0.2% growth in GDP compared to the previous quarter, as post-lockdown spending and a summer tourism boost helped offset the impact of rising living costs.

Nonetheless, economists predict a winter recession as energy prices force Europeans to watch their wallets and businesses hoard cash. Natural gas prices are also weighing on industrial production, despite the fact that they have dropped dramatically since peaking in August.

"Overall, the picture remains bleak," said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, in a client note. "The reopening of economies boosted services, but the effect is now diminishing." With interest rates rising and the economy's outlook uncertain, investment expectations are also dwindling. As a result, we continue to expect the economy to contract in the coming quarters."

The data is a warning sign for the United States, which has yet to release its October data. While the country is more insulated than Europe from the inflationary effects of the war in Ukraine, it’s also struggling to cap price rises, forcing the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates at a rapid clip.