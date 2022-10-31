Alcohol changes personality and general behavior

Drunk people behave very differently than sober people, and studies have revealed an incredible discovery.

A few drinks can quickly transform even the most reserved person into a dancing queen! After-work gatherings reveal a different side of people's personalities. It's difficult to imagine your irritated boss jumping around making his silly dance moves, isn't it?

It turns out that alcohol is a "truth serum," or "liquid courage" if you prefer. Spirits can cause people to leave their comfort zone and do things they've never done before.

A group of University of Missouri psychology researchers attempted to determine the true effect of alcohol. The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology Science in 2020.

To achieve the best results, the researchers divided the 156 participants into two groups. Group 1 had Sprite and vodka, while the rest had Sprite. Participants were instructed to engage in a variety of activities in order to reveal they're true personalities, and they were surrounded by groups of friends who drank and drank soda.

What effect did alcohol have on their behavior? Were they outgoing and open? Perhaps impulsive? The self-reporting was compared to the information obtained by researchers two weeks prior when participants were sober. Both sober and drunk, they answered the same questions.

Drinkers reported that their personalities changed while under the influence of alcohol. Outside observers did not notice any significant changes.

Nobody else but you is the "drunk you." That's exactly how the real you act. You are not more outgoing and open. You simply must learn how to release this person without the use of alcohol.

Ridiculous behavior

You've probably noticed that some people behave strangely when they drink alcohol. People believe they can do so many different things because of their social environment and social factors. Being surrounded by close friends makes you feel better about your bad dancing. You're not that confident at work, are you?

Have a good time without alcohol.

Alcohol can cause cancer, weight gain, cognitive decline, and cirrhosis. Excessive drinking will put you in a bad situation, so seek help before it's too late.

This study confirms that we don't need alcohol to open up. Surround yourself with people you care about. Even when you're with coworkers or people you don't know very well, you can try to be yourself.

Don't drink in order to be yourself. Don't put your life in danger just to have more fun. Without alcohol, you can have more fun. Relax and stop overthinking.

