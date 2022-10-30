Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future

Job seekers Canva Pro

Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay.

Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.

On November 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, at least one of whom works in the city, to provide a "good faith" pay range in all job advertisements, listing the minimum and maximum base salary or hourly wage.

Then, on January 1, 2023, a similar law for employers with at least 15 employees goes into effect in California. Organizations must include a salary or wage range for what they "reasonably expect" to pay for a position.

Both laws will have far-reaching consequences because they will apply to companies that issue job postings that can or will be performed in New York City or California, or that may attract applicants who live there.

According to Joy Rosenquist, special counsel at employment law firm Littler Mendelson PC, "thousands of employers" across the United States will be affected, even if they are not headquartered in New York City or California but simply do business there.

Open questions and workarounds

While the laws in New York City and California will increase pay transparency, they will also raise many compliance issues for employers.

"There are a lot of grey areas that need to be worked out," Rosenquist said. She pointed out that California law, for example, is not as clear as it should be about how job advertisements for remote positions should be handled.

And just because employers must share pay information upfront does not mean it will be presented in the same manner, according to John Haney, a labor and employment attorney at Holland & Knight.

Employers set pay based on a variety of factors, including labor competition in a given area and legal requirements. For example, according to Haney, they can't legally make a position exempt from overtime unless it pays above a certain threshold (which varies by state) and meets a so-called duties test, which states that the position can't primarily include duties more typical of overtime-eligible jobs.

As a result, companies may end up displaying multiple ranges based on location, according to Haney.

Or, in some cases, employers may be able to get around the new requirement. Employers in New York City, for example, are not required to disclose pay ranges if the job is not advertised in writing.

"A personal outreach, such as a phone call or a conversation, would not be covered because it is not a written advertisement," said Herrick, Feinstein LLP partner Carol Goodman.

However, she added that it is unclear whether a personal outreach via letter or email would necessitate disclosure.

While the law applies to any ads placed by an employment agency or recruiting firm retained by an employer seeking to hire, the New York City Commission on Human Rights makes an exception for temp agencies when recruiting "applicants to join their pool of available workers."

The new laws will alter the compensation discussion for both job seekers and current employees. "It will make it more constructive," said Allison Rutledge-Parisi, senior vice president of people at Justworks, a cloud-based platform that assists small businesses with payroll, benefits, compliance, and human resources.

Applicants will no longer have to spend weeks or months in a recruitment process just to find out how much a potential employer is willing to pay them. According to SHRM's Dickens, publicly disclosing salary ranges may discourage some well-qualified candidates from applying in the first place if the advertised range is lower than what they're looking for. However, if a company is having difficulty attracting the right talent at the publicly advertised pay range, it may need to reconsider what constitutes a competitive range.

And current employees of companies advertising jobs now have a reference point to start a discussion about their own pay with their manager, whereas before they were unsure if they were being paid competitively.

"It's extremely powerful...." "You now have real data to work with," said Laura Mazzullo, owner of East Side Staffing. "Those who have never known how to ask for more will benefit from this."

However, employers must educate managers on the organization's pay policies and how to answer common questions from employees, such as why their current salary is at the low end of the range advertised by the company for the same role.

If the answer to that question is that those paid at the higher end of the range bring a unique set of skills to the role, the manager may then discuss what the employee requires from the company in terms of training or experience to move up the pay scale and set them up for that, according to Rutledge-Parisi.

Morale will suffer if a manager cannot clearly explain why there are pay disparities for the same role and if a company does not close unjustified gaps between what current employees make and what new hires are paid.

"I believe we will see massive turnover unless employers are willing to pay market rates," Mazzullo predicted.

At the same time, she added, the new laws may cause companies to initially slow hiring as they figure out the ins and outs of these new requirements, particularly if the company is aware of pay equity issues. "From the perspective of a CFO, this will be complicated," Mazzullo predicted.