This year, the value of Tech Titans has been reduced by more than $3.2 trillion as Recession Looms

Following another bruising week in which investors punished disappointing results and forecasts, the values of some of America's largest technology companies have fallen by more than $3.2 trillion this year.

This week, the market capitalizations of "GAMMA" stocks — Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple — fell by more than $300 billion as quarterly results revealed mixed fortunes.

Amazon's value fell by $170 billion this week following a sharp downgrade to its holiday sales forecast, indicating that consumers are beginning to tighten their belts.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Google's parent company, is worth $80 billion less than it was on Monday, as it surprised investors with a slowdown in digital advertising — another sign that a recession is on the way.

Meanwhile, Microsoft reported its slowest revenue growth in five years due to slowing computer sales.

At the start of the year, major tech stocks faced rising inflation, which harmed investor confidence in their ability to pass on rising costs to customers.

The signs are pointing to a recession, which Bloomberg economists predict will occur next year. These concerns have supplanted rising prices as the primary indicator of doom.

The Federal Reserve's hawkish response, which included another 0.75% rate hike last month to combat inflation, is weighing on confidence.

Apple defied the trend, adding $178 billion to its market value on Friday after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Shares rose 7.5% to close at nearly $156, valuing Apple at $2.5 trillion, but the stock is still down nearly 15% this year.

Apple's performance contrasts with this week's 14% drop for Amazon, 22% drop for Meta, 5.4% drop for Alphabet, and 3.3% drop for Microsoft, bringing its year-to-date decline to nearly 30%.

Nonetheless, analysts believe the tech titans are still good investments.

"Longer term, Amazon should benefit from consistent margin expansion driven by the continued growth of its cloud and advertising businesses," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a research note. This year, its stock has dropped nearly 40%.

Meta may face a more difficult battle as its CEO Mark Zuckerberg battles Facebook's declining fortunes. Its value fell by $80 billion this week to $266 billion after reporting its first quarterly revenue drop. Metastock is down 70% since last year.

Since Facebook rebranded to Meta, Zuckerberg's net worth has dropped by $81 billion, with the company continuing to pour money into the loss-making Reality Labs while its profitable social media arms shed users.

"The Facebook owner is battling a drop in business confidence, which is reflected in lower ad revenues and the Pied Piper tunes of TikTok, which are luring potential younger customers away by the millions," said Susannah Streeter, an investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.