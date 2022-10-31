This year, the value of Tech Titans has been reduced by more than $3.2 trillion as Recession Looms

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osa9Q_0iruAyrU00
GoogleCanva Pro

Following another bruising week in which investors punished disappointing results and forecasts, the values of some of America's largest technology companies have fallen by more than $3.2 trillion this year.

This week, the market capitalizations of "GAMMA" stocks — Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple — fell by more than $300 billion as quarterly results revealed mixed fortunes.

Amazon's value fell by $170 billion this week following a sharp downgrade to its holiday sales forecast, indicating that consumers are beginning to tighten their belts.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Google's parent company, is worth $80 billion less than it was on Monday, as it surprised investors with a slowdown in digital advertising — another sign that a recession is on the way.

Meanwhile, Microsoft reported its slowest revenue growth in five years due to slowing computer sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keCOT_0iruAyrU00
MicrosoftCanva Pro

At the start of the year, major tech stocks faced rising inflation, which harmed investor confidence in their ability to pass on rising costs to customers.

The signs are pointing to a recession, which Bloomberg economists predict will occur next year. These concerns have supplanted rising prices as the primary indicator of doom.

The Federal Reserve's hawkish response, which included another 0.75% rate hike last month to combat inflation, is weighing on confidence.

Apple defied the trend, adding $178 billion to its market value on Friday after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Shares rose 7.5% to close at nearly $156, valuing Apple at $2.5 trillion, but the stock is still down nearly 15% this year.

Apple's performance contrasts with this week's 14% drop for Amazon, 22% drop for Meta, 5.4% drop for Alphabet, and 3.3% drop for Microsoft, bringing its year-to-date decline to nearly 30%.

Nonetheless, analysts believe the tech titans are still good investments.

"Longer term, Amazon should benefit from consistent margin expansion driven by the continued growth of its cloud and advertising businesses," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a research note. This year, its stock has dropped nearly 40%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5lwZ_0iruAyrU00
MetaCanva Pro

Meta may face a more difficult battle as its CEO Mark Zuckerberg battles Facebook's declining fortunes. Its value fell by $80 billion this week to $266 billion after reporting its first quarterly revenue drop. Metastock is down 70% since last year.

Since Facebook rebranded to Meta, Zuckerberg's net worth has dropped by $81 billion, with the company continuing to pour money into the loss-making Reality Labs while its profitable social media arms shed users.

"The Facebook owner is battling a drop in business confidence, which is reflected in lower ad revenues and the Pied Piper tunes of TikTok, which are luring potential younger customers away by the millions," said Susannah Streeter, an investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tech giants# recession looms# inflation# bussines# money

Comments / 1

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
1084 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

Eco Friendly Home Improvements

As fossil fuels deplete and the effects of pollution and climate change become more apparent to all, an increasing number of people are turning their attention to their own lifestyles and consumer habits in an effort to reduce the strain on our planet.

Read full story

United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026

In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.

Read full story

How drastic Fed rate increases affect your finances

Mortgage rates continue to rise, while home sales fall and credit card and auto loan debt rise. However, savings rates are slightly higher. As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, many economists believe a recession is still inevitable in the coming months,bringing with it job losses that could cause hardship for households already harmed by inflation.

Read full story

NASA’s Air-Filtering Houseplants

Our environment becomes more polluted as we use more chemicals on a daily basis. As a result, we are now surrounded by various toxins that endanger our health in various ways. Fortunately, getting rid of them is not difficult, and you can even do it while decorating your living and working space!

Read full story

The labor market in the United States remains tight, but there are some rays of hope in the fight against inflation.

Job openings in the United States unexpectedly increased in September, indicating that labor demand remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would scale back its aggressive interest rate increases in December.

Read full story

Why Worker productivity is at its lowest in 48 years

Businesses are experiencing low productivity, and economists are attempting to determine why. Work productivity in the United States has dropped, which is concerning employers. According to The Washington Post, this is the sharpest drop in 48 years and hasn't been seen in decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Financial Anxiety

Your financial situation is unlikely to kill you. Your financial stress, on the other hand, can kill you. As a result, it is critical to managing it effectively. Here are five suggestions to help you deal with financial stress.

Read full story

Tibetan Tea Recipe, Easy To Make

Tibetan medicine is widely accepted throughout the world, owing to the fact that people in Tibet live to be the oldest. People were naturally interested in Tibetan culture and traditional Tibetan recipes, and those who practice alternative medicine offer an increasing number of healthy products that claim to be effective in extending life.

Read full story

The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.

Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.

Read full story
288 comments

Inflation is not going away. Take a look at the most recent European data

European inflation has accelerated to a new record high as the region's energy and food prices continue to skyrocket. According to preliminary estimates released Monday, prices in the 19 eurozone countries rose at an annual rate of 10.7% in October, up from 9.9% in September.

Read full story
1 comments

Alcohol changes personality and general behavior

Drunk people behave very differently than sober people, and studies have revealed an incredible discovery. A few drinks can quickly transform even the most reserved person into a dancing queen! After-work gatherings reveal a different side of people's personalities. It's difficult to imagine your irritated boss jumping around making his silly dance moves, isn't it?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future

Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.

Read full story
11 comments

Drink Just Water and feel its power

Mаny pеоplе undеrеstimаtе thе bеnеfits оf drinking wаtеr. Hаvе yоu еvеr wоndеrеd whаt wоuld hаppеn, if yоu wоuld rеplаcе еvеrything yоu drink dаily with just drinking wаtеr?

Read full story
2 comments

Ginger Water Recipe

Weight loss is only possible with a healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise. However, there are many natural remedies that can speed up these effects, and ginger water is one of them.

Read full story

Turmeric Coffee Recipe

Coffee is unquestionably one of the top three most popular drinks in the world, and numerous studies have confirmed that, despite its delectable taste, it provides numerous health benefits.

Read full story

Why You Should Wake Up Early Every Morning, According to Science

A man who goes to bed and gets up early is healthy, wealthy, and wise. Franklin, Benjamin Unless you are an early bird, getting up early in the morning is not an easy task, but it appears to have numerous health benefits.

Read full story

Walking On A Daily Basis

Physical activity is beneficial to both mental and physical health. However, not everyone has access to a gym. Some people work all the time and have no time to go to the gym. Now is the time to relax because a 15-minute walk can provide numerous benefits. Walking can add seven years to your life and improve your overall health.

Read full story
1 comments

The Smell Of The Rain Reduces Stress - Walking In The Rain

Many people enjoy the sound of rain falling, many find it romantic and soothing, and others find its smell relaxing. Walking in the rain can be a healing experience because it calms the mind and allows suppressed thoughts and emotions to be released.

Read full story
1 comments
Hermiston, OR

Firefighters want everyone to know which items should never be plugged into a power strip

As most of the northern hemisphere enters its coldest season, heating systems are being turned on, and space heaters are being pulled out of storage.According to firefighters, these items should never be plugged into a power strip.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy