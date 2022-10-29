Turmeric Coffee Recipe

Turmeric Canva Pro

Coffee is unquestionably one of the top three most popular drinks in the world, and numerous studies have confirmed that, despite its delectable taste, it provides numerous health benefits.

This is not the case with some popular coffee mixes, which are loaded with sugar, flavors, and cream. Today, we'll share a delicious coffee recipe that will help you burn fat, fight inflammation, reduce ketosis, and much more!

It is a nutritional powerhouse, so feel free to start your day with it and enjoy its taste and health benefits.

Turmeric Fat Burning Coffee

Ingredients:

2 cups organic coffee

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp of butter

1 tsp of XCT oil (MCT oil or coconut oil)

¼ tsp cinnamon

Dash of sea salt

1 squirt each of two sweeteners of your choice, like vanilla Stevia and English Toffee Stevia

Instructions:

All you need to do is brew two cups of coffee and then blend it with the remaining ingredients in a blender. Enjoy!

Furthermore, the well-known Dr.Jockers advises:

"You can make more depending on your needs; simply multiply the recipe." Pouring hot coffee into a hard plastic blender will cause the plastic chemicals to leach into the blender, so use a glass blender for this recipe.

Feel free to experiment with different natural sweeteners and flavors. The dash of salt eliminates the "bitter" aftertaste of stevia, making this extremely flavorful and enjoyable.

You can also begin with a small amount of XCT oil and gradually work your way up. You may experience indigestion or diarrhea if you take too much. Most people can handle 1 teaspoon at a time."

The incredible effects of this coffee are due to the potent properties of its ingredients:

Coffee acts as an antioxidant, regulating blood sugar, lowering insulin levels, and preventing food cravings.

Turmeric reduces the risk of digestive problems and cancer by fighting inflammation.

Butyrate, found in butter, energizes the body, reduces inflammation in the intestines, and aids in the fight against diabetes, obesity, and neurological disorders.

XCT and MCT oils increase ketone production, regulate blood sugar, and aid in weight loss. Coconut oil helps to balance hormones, improves heart health, and relieves inflammation and arthritis.

Cinnamon is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that improves insulin sensitivity and aids in the treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Try it today; it could even replace your breakfast! You will instantly fall in love!