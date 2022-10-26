What does a rise in interest rates mean for you?

Zoran Bogdanovic

In its ongoing effort to combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised the overnight bank lending rate to a range of 3% to 3.25% on Wednesday.

It is the US central bank's fifth increase in six months and its third consecutive 75-basis-point increase, putting upward pressure on other interest rates throughout the economy.

For consumers, the Fed's move will raise the issue of where to invest their savings for the best return and how to reduce their borrowing costs.

"Credit card rates have reached their highest level since 1995, mortgage rates have reached their highest level since 2008, and auto loan rates have reached their highest level since 2012."

With more rate hikes on the way, households with variable rate debt, such as home equity lines of credit and credit cards, will be put under even more strain," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

"On the plus side, high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit are at levels last seen in 2009."

Here are a few strategies for positioning your money to benefit from rising rates while protecting yourself from their downside.

Credit cards: Reduce the sting

When the overnight bank lending rate, also known as the fed funds rate, rises, so do the various lending rates that banks offer their customers.

As a result, expect your credit card rates to rise within a few statements.

According to Bankrate.com, the average credit card rate is currently 18.16%, up from 16.3% at the start of the year.

If you have balances on your credit cards, which typically have high variable interest rates, consider transferring them to a zero-rate balance transfer card, which locks in a zero rate for 12 to 21 months.

"This protects you from future rate hikes and gives you a clear runway to pay off your debt once and for all," McBride explained. "Less debt and more savings will help you weather rising interest rates, which is especially important if the economy deteriorates."

Just make sure to find out what fees, if any, you will have to pay (for example, a balance transfer fee or an annual fee) and what the penalties will be if you make a late or missed payment during the zero-rate period.

The best strategy is to pay off as much of your existing balance as possible before the zero-rate period ends and to do so on time every month. Otherwise, any remaining balance will be subject to a new interest rate, which may be higher than the one you had previously if interest rates continue to rise.

Lock in fixed rates on home loans now.

Mortgage rates have risen by more than three percentage points in the last year.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29% in the week ending September 22, up from 6.02% the previous week. This is more than double what it was in mid-September last year (2.86%), and significantly higher than where it began this year (3.22%).

Mortgage rates could rise even further.

So, if you're thinking about buying or refinancing a home, lock in the lowest fixed rate available as soon as possible.

If you don't want to transfer to a zero-interest balance transfer card, another option is to get a low-interest fixed-rate personal loan.

That being said, "don't rush into a large purchase that isn't right for you simply because interest rates may rise." "Regardless of what interest rates do in the future, rushing into the purchase of a big-ticket item like a house or car that doesn't fit in your budget is a recipe for trouble," said Texas-based certified financial planner Lacy Rogers.

If you already have a variable-rate home equity line of credit and used some of it for a home improvement project, McBride suggests asking your lender if you can fix the rate on your outstanding balance, effectively creating a fixed-rate home equity loan.

Assume you have a $50,000 credit line but only used $20,000 for a renovation. You would request that a fixed rate be applied to the $20,000 amount.

If that isn't an option, McBride suggests paying off the balance with a HELOC from another lender at a lower promotional rate.

Save money by shopping around.

If you've been stashing cash at big banks that have been paying next to nothing in interest on savings accounts and certificates of deposit, McBride says don't expect that to change just because the Fed is raising rates.

Because the big banks are flush with deposits, they don't need to worry about attracting new customers.

According to Bankrate.com's weekly survey of institutions conducted on September 14, the average bank savings rate is now 0.13%, up from 0.06% in January. As of September 19, the average rate on a one-year CD was 0.77%, up from 0.14% at the start of the year.

According to McBride, online banks and credit unions are looking to attract more deposits to feed their thriving lending businesses. As a result, they're offering much higher rates and have been raising them as benchmark rates rise.

So do some comparison shopping. Some online savings accounts now pay more than 2%. Top-yielding one-year CDs can pay up to 2.50%. If you do decide to make the switch, make sure to only use federally insured online banks and credit unions.

Another high-yielding investment option

Given today's high rates of inflation, Series I savings bonds may be appealing because they are designed to keep your money's purchasing power intact. They are currently paying 9.62% interest.

However, that rate will only be in effect for six months if you purchase an I-Bond by the end of October, after which the rate will be adjusted. If inflation falls, so will the rate on the I-Bond.

There are some restrictions. You are only allowed to invest $10,000 per year. It is not redeemable during the first year. Furthermore, if you cash out between years two and five, you will lose the previous three months of interest.

"In other words, I-Bonds are not a substitute for a savings account," McBride explained.

Nonetheless, they protect the purchasing power of your $10,000 if you don't need to touch it for at least five years, which is not insignificant. They may also be of particular benefit to people planning to retire in the next 5 to 10 years, as they will serve as a safe annual investment that they can tap into if necessary during their first few years of retirement.

If inflation persists despite higher interest rates, consider investing in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), according to Yung-Yu Ma, the chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

Stocks: Look for broad exposure as well as pricing power.

According to Ma, the market's confusing mix of factors makes it difficult to predict which sector, asset class, or company will do well in a rising rate environment.

"It's not just rising interest rates and inflation; there are also geopolitical concerns... And we have a slowdown that may or may not lead to a recession... "It's an unusual, even rare, a combination of multiple factors," he said.

Financial service companies, for example, can benefit from rising interest rates because, among other things, they can make more money on loans. However, if the economy slows, a bank's overall loan volume may fall.

In the real estate market, Ma stated that "the sharply higher interest and mortgage rates are challenging... and that headwind could last a few more quarters, if not longer."

Meanwhile, "commodities have come down in price but remain a good hedge given the uncertainty in energy markets," he added.

He is still optimistic about value stocks, particularly small-cap ones, which have outperformed this year. "We expect that outperformance to continue over the next several years," he said.

However, Ma recommends that your overall portfolio be well-diversified across equities. The idea is to spread your bets because some of those areas will win, but not all of them.

However, before investing in a specific stock, consider the company's pricing power and how consistent demand for its product is likely to be. For example, rising interest rates typically do not benefit technology companies.

However, because cloud and software service providers charge clients on a subscription basis, those fees may rise in line with inflation, according to certified financial planner Doug Flynn, co-founder of Flynn Zito Capital Management.

Bonds: Sell them short.

In a rising rate environment, the prices of your bonds will fall if you already own them. However, if you're looking to buy bonds, you can benefit from this trend, especially if you buy short-term bonds (one to three years), as prices have fallen more than usual in comparison to long-term bonds. Normally, they move lower together.

"A pretty good opportunity exists in short-term bonds, which are severely dislocated," Flynn said.

Ma went on to say that 2-year Treasuries, which yield nearly 4%, are "appealing here because we don't expect the Fed to go much beyond that level with short-term interest rates."

He noted that muni prices have dropped significantly, yields have risen, and many states are in better financial shape than they were before the pandemic.

Other assets that could perform well include so-called floating rate instruments issued by companies in need of cash, according to Flynn. The floating rate is frequently benchmarked against the fed funds rate, so it rises whenever the Fed raises interest rates.

If you aren't a bond expert, you'd be better off investing in a fund that specializes in capitalizing on rising interest rates through floating rate instruments and other bond income strategies. Flynn suggests looking for a strategic income or flexible income mutual fund that invests in a variety of bonds.

"I don't see many of these options in 401(k)s," he says. However, you can always request that your 401(k) provider include the option in your employer's plan.

