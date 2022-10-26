Coca-Cola Canva Pro

New York –Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences over the last year. Now, it's aiming to add more cans, bottles, and value packs to give cash-strapped customers more options — even if it means paying more for less in the end.

When shoppers are concerned about spending, "package innovation plays a bigger role," CEO James Quincey said Tuesday during an analyst call to discuss third-quarter results. "We'll approach '23 with a broad innovation agenda, but with a slight emphasis on the packaging."

Offering more types of containers, particularly smaller ones, is a way for companies like Coke to retain or attract customers who are concerned about spending, even as prices continue to rise.

"It's about extending the price ladder," Quincey explained, "making sure the entry price point... becomes as low down the price spectrum, the actual out-of-pocket cost, as possible."

This is especially important now, as Coca-Cola has seen consumers tighten their belts as a result of rising prices.

Some grocery shoppers have begun to spend less money. "As a result, the price point is even more important than the price per liter," Quincey explained. "That is exactly what we are pursuing."

In other words, while customers may end up paying more per liter when purchasing small packages, some are willing to make that trade in order to obtain a lower price because they cannot afford the higher-priced item.

Coca-Cola (KO) has already begun to sell smaller containers and multi-packs containing fewer cans. The company launched a value collection in the third quarter, offering customers products in a variety of sizes. These items, which are available in some US stores, are "helping to retain and recruit more consumers while creating value for our customers," according to Quincey.

The CEO also mentioned returnable containers as a way to cut costs because consumers get money back for returned bottles and cans.

Earlier this year, the company announced a goal of selling at least a quarter of its beverages in refillable or returnable containers worldwide by 2030.

(Coca-Cola also recently announced a change in the appearance of Sprite bottles, replacing the signature green with clear plastic, which is easier to recycle.)

These strategies could help consumers offset the impact of higher prices. The company anticipates that inflation and commodity market volatility will affect its own costs, and it will likely continue to raise prices.

"There will be higher-than-normal input costs," Quincey said on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. "As a result, we expect pricing to be higher than usual next year, on top of what happened this year."

Quincey said during the analyst call that the company is considering other changes, such as adding "more premium options for those who still have plenty of disposable income."

It also intends to continue bolstering Coke Zero Sugar, a growth driver, with additional marketing and other innovations.

Coca-pricing Cola's innovation strategy appears to be working so far. The company's net revenues increased by 10% to $1.1 billion in the third quarter.