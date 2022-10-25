“Walking is a man’s best medicine”!

Walking Canva Pro

When attempting to lose weight, keep in mind that a healthy diet stimulates 80% of weight loss and physical activity stimulates only 20%.

However, when it comes to exercise, you should be aware that walking is one of the most effective ways to get in shape, strengthen muscles, and improve overall health.

According to Joel Snape, the editor-at-large of Men's Fitness magazine:

"Walking may appear unappealing when compared to more calorie-intensive and sweat-inducing commuter options like cycling and running, but it has several significant advantages."

For starters, it's low-intensity, which means it's gentle on the joints, beneficial for increasing blood flow, and difficult to mess up.

And, because it raises your heart rate without thudding it through your chest, it's more likely to relieve stress than cause it: a 2020 study discovered that lunchtime walks improved enthusiasm and relaxation at work.

Running, on the other hand, sends powerful shocks through your lower limbs, increasing the production of the stress hormone cortisol.

Walking will thus help you maintain healthy body weight, strengthen your muscles and bones, improve your mood, calibrate your orientation and balance, and prevent a variety of health issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Most importantly, walking requires no mental preparation, no getting your shoes out the night before, and no at-the-desk sweats that irritate coworkers."

I recommend the following 21-day walking plan that will help you lose extra pounds while walking:

Week 1

Day 1 – Start with 10 minutes with a slow and consistent tempo.

Day 2 – Increase the time to 12 minutes with a slow and consistent tempo.

Day 3 – Walk for 15 minutes with a slow and consistent tempo.

Day 4 – Walk for 18 minutes, 9 minutes in the morning, and 9 minutes in the evening.

Day 5 – Walk for 20 minutes with a slow and consistent tempo, 10 minutes in the morning and 10 in the evening.

Day 6 – Walk for 22 minutes with a slow and consistent tempo, 11 minutes in the morning and 11 in the evening.

Day 7 – Walk for 25 minutes with a slow and consistent tempo, 13 minutes in the morning and 12 in the evening.

Week 2 –Increase The Pace From Slow To Moderate

Day 8 – Walk for 14 minutes, 2 minutes slow, 10 minutes fast, and 2 minutes slow to cool down.

Day 9 – Walk for 16 minutes with a moderate tempo.

Day 10 – Walk for 18 minutes. 3 minutes slow, after that 12 minutes fast, then 3 minutes slow.

Day 11 – Walk for 20 minutes with a moderate tempo.

Day 12 – Walk for 22 minutes, 4 minutes slow walking, 14 minutes walk fast, and finish with 4 minutes slow.

Day 13 – Walk for 24 minutes with a moderate tempo.

Day 14 – Walk for 26 minutes, 5 minutes slow, 16 minutes fast, and then 5 minutes slow.

Week 3 – Increase Elevation

Day 15 – Go up and down the stairs or just walk while increasing the elevation for 15 minutes.

Day 16 – Walk for 25 minutes with a moderate tempo.

Day 17 – Go up and down the stairs or walk with increasing elevation for 27 minutes.

Day 18 – Go up and down the stairs or just walk at a moderate tempo for 27 minutes.

Day 19 – Go up and down the stairs or just walk for 27 minutes this day. Walk slowly for 3 minutes to finish.

Day 20 – Walk for half an hour with a moderate tempo.

Day 21 – Walk fast for 25 minutes and finish with an 8-minute slow walk.

Instead of a conclusion, remember the words of Hippocrates, more than 2,000 years ago:

“Walking is a man’s best medicine”!

Nowadays, numerous scientists have confirmed that he was right.

So, it’s time to start walking, more and more every single day!