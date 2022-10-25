Lavender Lemonade Recipe

Lavender LemonadeCanva Pro

Stress is nearly impossible to avoid. It's everywhere - at work, at home, and everywhere you go.

Anxiety is a common problem these days, and some people suffer from headaches on a daily basis.

How do you deal with your anxiety? Some people drink coffee, while others smoke cigarettes and drink wine (whiskey). These habits offer a temporary "solution," but the problem remains.

Have you thought about using essential oils to treat your problem? Lavender oil contains over 150 active compounds and is an effective antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, and sedative.

The lavender essential oil has been shown in studies to be effective in the treatment of a variety of conditions. It works well as a treatment for insomnia, alopecia, anxiety, stress, and postoperative pain.

According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, lavender has been studied for its antibacterial and antiviral properties.

A study at the University of Florida found that lavender oil relieves anxiety and lowers pulse rates. Patients undergoing surgery were treated with lavender-based aromatherapy, which helped them reduce their stress levels prior to the procedure.

Use lavender oil to help you sleep better and to counteract the negative effects of stress.

Here are some of the advantages of lavender essential oil:

  • Improves both children's and adults' pain tolerance
  • It produces excellent results in dialysis patients who suffer from depression and anxiety.
  • Inhaling lavender oil reduces anxiety while increasing alertness.
  • In hospitals, lavender essential oil improves mood and promotes a healthy work environment.
  • Reduces stress and anxiety in patients in the intensive care unit

We recommend you try lavender lemonade. It's simple to make and will benefit your body greatly.

Lavender lemonade can help with a variety of ailments, and here are a few examples:

  • Inflammation
  • Headache
  • Anxiety and/or depression
  • Their blood pressure is high.
  • Sleeping problems or insomnia

The lavender essential oil has numerous other applications as well:

  • It is antifungal and can be used to treat skin and nail infections.
  • Antiseptic — Removes germs and other microorganisms from the skin.
  • Antibacterial - inhibits and destroys bacterial growth.
  • Anti-inflammatory - Reduces inflammation throughout the body.
  • Antimicrobial - Kills or inhibits potentially harmful microorganisms.
  • Antispasmodic - Treats spasms (muscles)
  • Analgesic - Pain reliever
  • Detoxifier - Cleanses the blood and the liver/kidneys.

Here's how to make lavender lemonade to cleanse your palate. It has a sweet and tart flavor, with a hint of honey. Drink it throughout the day and marvel at its amazing effects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1Tev_0ilv9Pas00
Raw honeyCanva Pro

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup raw honey
  • 12 cups pure water
  • 1 drop of lavender essential oil
  • 6 lemons
  • Lavender sprigs for garnish (optional)

Preparation:

Six lemons, peeled and juiced Combine the ingredients and season with salt and pepper to taste.

