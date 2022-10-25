Morning Stretches to Reduce Pain, Stiffness, and Excess Fat

Morning Stretches Canva Pro

What do you do first thing in the morning? Do you exercise? You obviously do not. The majority of people reach for a coffee mug or a cigarette. So, here are a few reasons to stretch in the morning.

First, you must stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping. Do you have an office job?

Another reason to stretch first thing in the morning. Working at a desk all day is bad for your health and your body posture.

Stretching has numerous advantages, some of which are listed below:

Pain, tension, and stiffness are all relieved.

Increases circulation and warms your body

Enhances memory and energy

Increases mindfulness while decreasing appetite.

Stress "kills"

If you believe that yoga is too light, reconsider. It's one of the most beneficial things you'll ever do for your body.

7 Morning Stretches to Increase Energy and Fat Melting

Perform the stretches (poses) in the order listed below. Do 2-4 sessions and hold each pose for 30 seconds for the best results. Remember to breathe and relax.

1. Child’s pose

Child’s pose Canva Pro

Kneel on the floor and bring your big toes together for this pose. Depending on how your body feels, you can spread your knees or keep them close together.

Bring your torso to the front and place your forehead on the floor. Stretch your arms out in front of you or rest them next to your body.

2. Standing forward bend

Standing forward bend Canva Pro

Place your feet apart. Exhale and bend forward until your hands are on the floor. It is acceptable to bend your knees.

3. Downward-facing dog

Downward-facing dog Canva Pro

Take a deep breath and bend your upper body. Step back and press your hands into the floor. Around and up with your hips.

Maintain a straight spine and a high tailbone. The stretch should be felt in the back of your legs.

4. Three-legged dog

Three-legged dog Canva Pro

Inhale deeply and raise your right leg. Slowly lower it, and repeat with your other leg.

Bend your knees, lift your leg higher, or do whatever feels good for your body.

5. Lunge

Lunge Canva Pro

Inhale and extend one leg forward, bending the knee. Straighten the other leg and place your hands next to the foot. Raise your chest.

6. Crescent lunge

Crescent lunge Canva Pro

7. Triangle pose

Triangle pose Canva Pro

Straighten your bent leg as you exhale. Extend your arms to the sides and reach forward with your left hand.

Bring your left hand down to your left leg, pressing your knuckles against your shin, ankle, or the floor. Your left ear should be parallel to your left leg. Raise your right hand and raise your gaze. Extend your chest.

